Prudential : Terms of Reference of Group Nomination and Governance Committee

In the absence of the Committee Chair or where there is a conflict of interest, the Senior Independent Director (or another

Meetings of the Committee shall be called by the secretary of the Committee at the request of the Committee Chair or any of its members. Committee members may convene additional meetings at any time to deal with matters within the remit of the Committee.

The Committee will meet at least three times a year and otherwise as required.

The Company Secretary, or their nominee, shall act as the secretary for the Committee and will ensure that the Committee receives information and papers in a timely manner to enable full and proper consideration to be given to the business of the meeting.

The Board shall appoint the Committee Chair who shall preferably be the Chair of the Board or, in the event of a conflict of interest, the Senior Independent Director or another

Appointments to the Committee are made by the Board, on recommendation by the Committee.

The Committee shall comprise the Chair of the Board, the Senior Independent Director and at least one additional

providing support and advice to the Board to ensure that the Group and its significant subsidiaries have appropriate governance arrangements, providing oversight and making recommendations to the Board.

assisting the Board in meeting its responsibilities for ensuring that the Board retains an appropriate balance of skills to support the strategic objectives of the Group, has a formal rigorous and transparent approach to the appointment of Directors and maintains an effective framework for succession planning; and

The Committee is constituted by the Board of Directors with the purpose of:

one of themselves to chair the meeting who would qualify under these terms of reference to be appointed to that position by the Board.

A quorum is two unaffected members of the Committee, one of whom must be the Chair or the Senior Independent Director unless precluded by a conflict of interest. Only members of the Committee have the right to attend Committee meetings. Other Board members may be invited to attend Committee meetings as appropriate except to private meetings. In addition, the following individuals would be expected to attend meetings on a more regular basis, at the invitation of the Committee Chair: the Group Chief Executive; and

the Group Human Resources Director.

Other individuals may be invited by the Committee Chair to attend for all or part of any meeting, as and when appropriate.

External advisors appointed by the Committee may also be invited to attend meetings to assist the Committee. Unless otherwise agreed, reasonable notice of each meeting together with an agenda of items to be discussed and supporting papers shall be provided to each member of the Committee and any other attendee as required. Minutes of Meetings The secretary or their nominee shall minute the proceedings and decisions of all Committee meetings, and retain copies of the papers. Minutes of Committee meetings shall be circulated to Committee members and, where appropriate, other meeting attendees, taking into account any conflicts of interest that may exist. Engagement with Shareholders

The Committee Chair should seek engagement with shareholders on significant matters related to the Committee's areas of responsibility. In particular, they shall attend the annual general meeting to answer shareholder questions on the Committee's activities.