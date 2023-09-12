Prudential appoints Ashley Veasey as Chief Information Technology Officer

12 Sep 2023

Hong Kong, 12 September 2023 - Prudential plc (Prudential) has today announced the appointment of Ashley Veasey as Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO), effective 18 September 2023. Based in Hong Kong, he will report to Solmaz Altin, Managing Director, Strategic Business Group.

Mr. Veasey has deep experience in the financial service industry and brings a wealth of expertise leading technology, digital and innovation in several financial institutions such as Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered and Citibank.

Mr. Veasey has lived and worked in various locations across the globe, gaining a wide understanding of Asian and African market insights as an experienced international leader. He also served as advisor for several technology companies and fintech start-ups, with recently being a member of Google Cloud's Advisory Board.

Solmaz Altin, Managing Director, Strategic Business Group, Prudential plc said, "With the recent launch of Prudential's new strategy, technology is a crucial enabling function to drive value creation for all our stakeholders.

"We are on an exciting journey of technology transformation and very much look forward to having Ashley on board to lead the Technology function as it delivers solutions for our customers, agents, bank partners and employees."

Mr. Veasey holds a BSc in Computer Science and Management from Greenwich University, United Kingdom.

