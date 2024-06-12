12 Jun 2024

Prudential plc ("Prudential") has today announced the appointment of Grace Park as its new Chief Data, Analytics & AI Officer with effect from 7 June 2024. Ms Park is based in Singapore and reports to Ashley Veasey, Chief Information Officer.

Ms Park will be responsible for accelerating Prudential's use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) across its business functions to enable growth and deliver efficiencies. She will also lead the development and delivery of a robust data strategy, while ensuring a best in class approach to data governance and AI.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashley Veasey, Chief Information Officer, Prudential plc said, "We are delighted to welcome Grace to the Technology Leadership Team. Grace will partner with teams across our markets and functions to strengthen our capabilities in data and analytics. This is critical to helping us make better decisions, provide a better customer experience, and build innovative AI-powered tools and products; a huge area of opportunity for Prudential."

Ms Park brings over 20 years of global experience in financial services, technology and consulting, most recently serving as Chief Analytics Officer at Manulife Asia.

Her previous experience includes senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank, LG Electronics, the Boston Consulting Group and Kearney.

