08 Jul 2024

Prudential plc ("Prudential") has today announced the appointment of Pankaj Banerjee as Group Chief Agency Officer. He will take up the role on 30 September 2024 and report to Lilian Ng, Managing Director, Strategic Business Group.

Mr Banerjee will have a leadership role in accelerating Prudential's technology-powered distribution strategy, with a focus on agency. Based in Prudential's Group head office in Hong Kong, Mr Banerjee will work seamlessly with teams across its 24 markets in Asia and Africa.

Ms Ng said: "At Prudential, Agency is our lifeblood and we have leading positions across Asia.

"I'm delighted to welcome Pankaj back to Prudential to grow and nurture our purpose-driven agency force across our 24 markets in Asia and Africa, empowering our agents to be our customers' most trusted partner with an integrated digital platform.

"It's clear we're continuing to attract talent to Prudential as we show relentless execution against our strategy."

Mr Banerjee brings over 24 years of insurance management experience back to Prudential. During his career he has held senior roles with ICICI Prudential in India, as Chief Partnership Distribution Officer with Prudential Vietnam, and as the founding Chief Executive Officer for Prudential Cambodia.

Most recently, he was the Chief Distribution Officer for Manulife Asia. Prior to this, he was the CEO for AIA in Sri Lanka and served as CEO, Partnership Distribution at the AIA Group.

Prudential announced a new strategy in August 2023 under CEO Anil Wadhwani. It has the ambition for quality agency growth by increasing agency new business profit by 2.5 to 3 times from the 2022 level by 2027.

