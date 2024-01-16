Prudential PLC - London-based, Asia-focused life and health insurer and asset manager - Completes share buyback programme that was announced earlier this month. Across programme, which began on Monday last week, buys back 3.9 million shares at an average of GBP8.27 each for a total GBP31.8 million.
Current stock price: 808.80 pence, down 0.9%
12-month change: down 39%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
