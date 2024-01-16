Prudential plc is a financial services group organised around 3 areas of activity: - life and health insurance (98.5% of revenues): sales of savings, retirement, pre-planning, and health plans. Gross earned premiums are distributed by country between Hong Kong (37.7%), Singapore (28%), Malaysia (7.9%), Indonesia (6.8%) and other (19.6%); - asset management (1.5%; Eastspring): USD 221.4 billion of funds under management in 2022.