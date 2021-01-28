Log in
PRUDENTIAL PLC

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential : drops Jackson IPO in favour of demerger, may raise $2.5-3 billion

01/28/2021 | 04:56am EST
The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British life insurer Prudential said on Thursday it would split off its U.S. business Jackson through a demerger and may raise $2.5-3 billion in new equity, abandoning plans for a minority initial public offering.

Britain's largest insurer, under pressure from activist investor Third Point to break in two, said last year it planned a minority IPO of Jackson.

But on Thursday it said that a demerger would allow a quicker separation than a minority IPO and future sell-downs.

Prudential split off its British life insurer M&G through a demerger in 2019.

Peers Standard Life Aberdeen and Old Mutual have also broken up complex insurance and asset management businesses in recent years.

The Jackson demerger would "significantly accelerate Prudential's transformation into a business purely focused on profitable growth in Asia and Africa", Prudential CEO Mike Wells said in a statement.

Asia has been Prudential's fastest growing unit for several years. Prudential said it could raise equity capital in London, Hong Kong or both.

Shares fell sharply after the announcement and were down 7.4% at 0910 GMT, though analysts at Jefferies said a demerger would be the quicker option and reiterated their "hold" rating.

The company said shares in Jackson would be distributed to Prudential shareholders after the demerger, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

Prudential said it would retain a 19.9% non-controlling interest in Jackson.

Former MetLife CEO Steven Kandarian will become non-executive chair of Jackson from Feb 1, Prudential said.

Prudential said operating results for 2020 were anticipated to be in line with market expectations, ahead of its earnings due on March 3.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in London; editing by Rachel Armstrong and Jason Neely)

By Carolyn Cohn and Muvija M


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21 800 M 29 754 M 29 754 M
Net income 2020 2 102 M 2 868 M 2 868 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 34 812 M 47 707 M 47 513 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 125
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 474,56 GBX
Last Close Price 1 341,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip John Remnant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.45%47 707
AXA-4.29%53 991
METLIFE, INC.3.11%43 567
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.39%35 281
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.53%31 715
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.50%31 331
