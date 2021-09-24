Log in
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Prudential : eyes $2.41 billion raising in Hong Kong share sale - sources

09/24/2021 | 08:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Prudential is seeking to raise $2.41 billion by pricing its stock at HK$143.8 each in its Hong Kong share sale, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Prudential did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside of business hours.

Prudential sold 130.8 million shares, or 5% of its issued share capital in the deal, which was the first follow-on share placement to be open to Hong Kong retail investors.

The price guidance given to investors represented a 3% discount to the stock's closing price in London on Friday.

Prudential, the diversified insurance group, said it planned to use most of the funds raised to pay down high-coupon debt within six months.

It said it would use the remaining funds to add to its cash balance.

($1 = 7.7854 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 50,0 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -729x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 36 222 M 49 514 M 49 515 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float 99,5%
