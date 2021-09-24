Prudential : eyes $2.41 billion raising in Hong Kong share sale - sources

The sources could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Prudential did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside of business hours.

Prudential sold 130.8 million shares, or 5% of its issued share capital in the deal, which was the first follow-on share placement to be open to Hong Kong retail investors.

The price guidance given to investors represented a 3% discount to the stock's closing price in London on Friday.

Prudential, the diversified insurance group, said it planned to use most of the funds raised to pay down high-coupon debt within six months.

It said it would use the remaining funds to add to its cash balance.

($1 = 7.7854 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Scott Murdoch