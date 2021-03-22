Prudential : Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement

22 Mar 2021

Prudential plc announces that on 22 March 2021 (New York time), its majority owned subsidiary Jackson Financial Inc. filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). The SEC maintains an internet site http://www.sec.gov, from which interested persons can electronically access the Form 10 Registration Statement.

