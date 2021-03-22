Log in
PRUDENTIAL PLC

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report
03/22 12:30:00 pm
1526.5 GBX   -0.23%
06:11pPRUDENTIAL  : Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement
PU
04:59aPRUDENTIAL  : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03/19PRUDENTIAL  : Blocklisting application
PU
Prudential : Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement

03/22/2021 | 06:11pm EDT
22 Mar 2021

Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement

Prudential plc announces that on 22 March 2021 (New York time), its majority owned subsidiary Jackson Financial Inc. filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). The SEC maintains an internet site http://www.sec.gov, from which interested persons can electronically access the Form 10 Registration Statement.

Enquiries:

Media Investors/Analysts
Jonathan Oliver +44 (0)20 3977 9500 Patrick Bowes +44 (0)20 3977 9702
Tom Willetts +44 (0)20 3977 9760 William Elderkin +44 (0)20 3977 9215

Notes to Editors:

About Prudential plc
Prudential plc is an Asia-led portfolio of businesses focused on structural growth markets. The business helps people get the most out of life through life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions. Prudential plc has 20 million customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
