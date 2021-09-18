Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Prudential plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/17 11:35:23 am
1445.5 GBX   -1.13%
08:27aPRUDENTIAL : plans to raise $2.9 bln in Hong Kong share sale
RE
09/17PRUDENTIAL : FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND (Form 6-K)
PU
09/14European ADRs Nudge Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
Prudential : plans to raise $2.9 bln in Hong Kong share sale

09/18/2021 | 08:27am EDT
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Prudential Plc said on Saturday it plans to raise HK$22.5 billion ($2.9 billion) through a concurrent public offer and international share placing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Prudential said in a statement that it plans to offer 130.8 million new shares, or 5% of its issued share capital, at HK$172 per share, adding that an additional 32.7 million new shares could also be issued.

Life insurer Prudential said it expects to determine the public offer price and the placing price on or around Sept. 25, with trading expected to begin on Oct. 4. ($1 = 7.7818 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
