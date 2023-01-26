Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Prudential plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-01-25 am EST
1334.00 GBX   +1.64%
02:29aPrudential to Open Branch in Macau
DJ
02:19aMacau Government Approves Prudential's New Branch; Shares Climb 5%
MT
01/23European Equities Rise as Consumer Confidence Grows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential to Open Branch in Macau

01/26/2023 | 02:29am EST
By Joe Hoppe


Prudential PLC said Thursday that it has received approval from Macau to open a branch of its Hong Kong business there.

The insurance-and-investment business said it will initially offer life and health insurance, including multi-currency options to meet customer needs in savings, healthcare and protection.

Macau had a life-insurance penetration rate of 6.4% in 2021 compared with Hong Kong's 17%. In 2021, the gross written premium of Macau's life insurance industry grew 26% on year to 33 billion Macanese Pataca ($4.09 billion).

"While we have seen rapid economic development in Macau, insurance penetration remains low... With the city's fast-aging population, there is strong demand from its residents for solutions that can help them access private healthcare facilities in Macau and elsewhere in the GBA," said Lilian Ng, managing director of Prudential's strategic business group.

The company also named Chris Ma as general manager of Prudential Macau with immediate effect.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 0229ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GBA HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.92% 0.049 Delayed Quote.4.08%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.64% 1334 Delayed Quote.18.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 116 M 22 380 M 22 380 M
Net income 2022 1 361 M 1 681 M 1 681 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 36 511 M 45 104 M 45 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 334,00 GBX
Average target price 1 521,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Wadhwani Chief Executive Officer
Stuart James Turner Group Chief Financial Officer
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO & Executive Director
Avnish Kalra Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC18.31%45 104
AXA9.50%73 389
METLIFE, INC.-10.47%55 684
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.60%45 266
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.2.08%37 124
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.58%35 935