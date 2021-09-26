Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Prudential plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential to Raise US$2.4 Billion From Hong Kong Offer

09/26/2021 | 04:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By P.R. Venkat

Prudential PLC will raise $2.4 billion by issuing new shares, proceeds of which will be used by the insurer to redeem high-coupon debt due in six months and invest for growth.

The U.K. insurer will sell 130.8 million new shares in the Hong Kong offer at a maximum price of 143.8 Hong Kong dollars per share (US$18.46), Prudential said late Sunday.

Dealings in the shares will start from Oct. 5, the insurer said.

"Our share offer allows investors to join us on our journey as we execute our strategy which we believe will result in long-term delivery of future shareholder returns through value appreciation, with a focus on achieving long-term double-digit growth in embedded value per share," Chief Executive Mike Wells said.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities are among banks advising Prudential on the offering.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-21 1829ET

All news about PRUDENTIAL PLC
04:29pPrudential to Raise US$2.4 Billion From Hong Kong Offer
DJ
09/24PRUDENTIAL : eyes $2.41 billion raising in Hong Kong share sale - sources
RE
09/23PRUDENTIAL : Britain's Sunak accepts call for financial reforms after Greensill collapse
RE
09/23PRUDENTIAL : UK Regulator Approves Prudential's $10 Billion Borrowing Program; Shares Jump..
MT
09/22GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Publication of Prospectus
PU
09/22European ADRs Climb Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/21PRUDENTIAL : Fitch Maintains Prudential's A- Senior Unsecured Rating
MT
09/20PRUDENTIAL : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
09/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Universal Music Group, China Evergrande, ENI, Prudential, Microsoft...
09/20European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRUDENTIAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 50,0 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -729x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 36 222 M 49 514 M 49 505 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 392,00 GBX
Average target price 1 619,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Stuart James Turner Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Philip John Remnant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC3.34%49 514
AXA20.46%65 718
METLIFE, INC.30.69%52 579
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.32.89%40 131
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.86%37 377
AFLAC INCORPORATED18.35%35 301