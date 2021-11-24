Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSH   TH7595010003

PRUKSA HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PSH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pruksa Public : Notification of the Company's Holidays for year 2022

11/24/2021 | 01:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
24 Nov 2021 12:39:04
Headline
Notification of the Company's Holidays for year 2022
Symbol
PSH
Source
PSH
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Pruksa Holding pcl published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 05:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRUKSA HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:00aPRUKSA PUBLIC : Notification of the Company's Holidays for year 2022
PU
11/15Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/15RESOLUTIONS OF BOD : Approval of the Financial Statements period ended September 30, 2021
PU
08/13Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
08/13Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the First Six Month..
CI
07/16Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Appoints Krittavith Lertutsahakul to Be the Membe..
CI
07/01Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Announces Change in CFO
CI
05/14Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
02/19Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
02/19Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Declares Dividend, Payable on May 21, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 010 M 900 M 900 M
Net income 2021 2 586 M 77,5 M 77,5 M
Net Debt 2021 22 999 M 690 M 690 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 6,13%
Capitalization 29 545 M 891 M 886 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart PRUKSA HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUKSA HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,50 THB
Average target price 11,60 THB
Spread / Average Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thongma Vijitpongpun Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pornpat Ongnithiwat Group Chief Financial Officer
Prasarn Trairatvorakul Chairman
Anusorn Sangnimnuan Independent Director
Piyasvasti Amranand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUKSA HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.00%891
VONOVIA SE-11.78%35 297
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.96%33 875
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.63%19 661
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.83%15 541
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%15 462