Pryme N.V. - EGM 25 June 2024 - Protocol

Rotterdam, 25 June 2024



Attached please find the protocol of the extraordinary general meeting of

shareholders

held today in the company's offices in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.



The proposed single resolution at the meeting was adopted.



Pryme N.V. is an innovative cleantech company focused on converting plastic

waste into pyrolysis oil through chemical recycling on an industrial scale. Its

efficient and scalable technology is based on a proven process that has been

further developed and enhanced with proprietary characteristics.



The company has initialized production at its first plant in the port of

Rotterdam, with an expected nameplate intake capacity of about 40,000 tons of

plastic waste annually.



Pryme's ambition is to contribute to a low-carbon circular plastic economy and

to realize the large rollout potential of its technology through the development

of a broad portfolio of owned-operated plants with strategic partners.



The company is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.



