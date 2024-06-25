Pryme N.V. - EGM 25 June 2024 - Protocol

25 Jun 2024 10:15 CEST

PRYME N.V.

Rotterdam, 25 June 2024

Attached please find the protocol of the extraordinary general meeting of
shareholders
held today in the company's offices in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The proposed single resolution at the meeting was adopted.

For investor inquiries: ir@pryme-cleantech.com

About Pryme | www.pryme-cleantech.com

Pryme N.V. is an innovative cleantech company focused on converting plastic
waste into pyrolysis oil through chemical recycling on an industrial scale. Its
efficient and scalable technology is based on a proven process that has been
further developed and enhanced with proprietary characteristics.

The company has initialized production at its first plant in the port of
Rotterdam, with an expected nameplate intake capacity of about 40,000 tons of
plastic waste annually.

Pryme's ambition is to contribute to a low-carbon circular plastic economy and
to realize the large rollout potential of its technology through the development
of a broad portfolio of owned-operated plants with strategic partners.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

Pryme can be followed on LinkedIn.

Pryme N.V.

Oslo Børs Newspoint

PRYME N.V.

NL00150005Z1

PRYME

Euronext Growth

