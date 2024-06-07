June 7 (Reuters) - Cable maker Prysmian said it had approved the start of a program to buy back a maximum of 375 million euros ($405.00 million) worth of its shares.

The buyback program, involving a maximum of 8 million shares, is equal to around 3% of the company's share capital, it said.

The Italian company also said its board approved an early redemption call on the aggregate amount outstanding of 750 million euro convertible bond that was due 2026. ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)