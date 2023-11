MILAN (Reuters) - Prysmian said on Thursday its core profit rose 14% in the first nine months of the year, supported by "solid improvement" in its project business, as it continues to benefit from global energy transition and electrification trends.

Adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the world's largest cable maker amounted to 1.286 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in the January-September period, broadly matching a company-provided analyst consensus of 1,276 billion euros.

Milan-listed shares in Prysmian reduced losses after results were published. By 1310 GMT they were down 0.6%.

($1 = 0.9355 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)