Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prysmian S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Prysmian to invest 200 million euros to build U.S. submarine cable plant

12/29/2021 | 06:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian plans to invest around 200 million euros ($226 million) to build a plant in the U.S. to produce submarine power transmission cables, CEO Valerio Battista said to the media in remarks confirmed by a company spokesman.

The plant, to be built in Brayton Point, Massachusetts, is part of two contracts worth a total of almost $900 million that the world's largest cable maker has won in the Unites States on two offshore wind farm projects.

Battista said the company would officially proceed with the plan after it completes "a due diligence on permits and feasibility" for the plant in mid-January.

The company spokesman said the 200 million euro investment was part of Prysmian's planned capital expenditure under its current business plan.

Battista said the group aimed to double to 400 million euros in five years the core earnings (EBITDA) of its high-margin 'project' business unit, which deals with high-voltage power cables in large infrastructure and includes the U.S. contracts Prysmian announced last week.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
06:52aItaly's Prysmian to invest 200 million euros to build U.S. submarine cable plant
RE
12/21Prysmian eases the path to FTTx and 5G network deployments with 180 -microm fibre cable..
AQ
12/20PRYSMIAN S P A : eases the path to FTTx and 5G network deployments with 180 µm fibre cable..
PU
12/18Prysmian wins $900 million of U.S. wind farm contracts
RE
12/17PRYSMIAN S P A : Secures new offshore wind farm projects in the usa for approx $900m
PU
12/14Sustainability must be a key consideration in the design and production of fibre cables..
AQ
12/09PRYSMIAN S P A : sets a milestone in the realization of new German hvdc power transmission..
PU
12/01Prysmian awarded a EUR1.71 bn framework contract by Terna
AQ
11/30PRYSMIAN S P A : awarded a 1.71 bn framework contract by Terna
PU
11/29PRYSMIAN S P A : Group cautions on use of low-cost optical fibre
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 285 M 13 856 M 13 856 M
Net income 2021 340 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2021 1 931 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 8 743 M 9 891 M 9 860 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 30 096
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 33,19 €
Average target price 34,60 €
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.14.13%9 891
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.52.40%8 724
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.93.83%5 222
NEXANS43.29%4 200
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-6.27%3 719
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD77.51%3 602