(Alliance News) - Prysmian Spa reported that Juan Bautista Mogollon, Executive Vice President Energy Division, sold 5,000 shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of EUR37.5869 for a total consideration of EUR187,934.50.

Prysmian's stock closed in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR37.52 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

