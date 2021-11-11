Presentation (9 Months 2021 )

All time record backlog at over 4 billion euro. YTD order intake at ~ 2.3 €Bn

Solid volume trend, cost efficiency and price management to balance cost inflation (raw materials and freight costs).

RESILIENT MARGINS: 7.8% Adj EBITDA Margin; 9.0% at 2020 metal price (8.6% in 9M 2020)

Solid recovery across all businesses, driven by both Energy and Telecom

US MARKET ACCELERATING

SOO Green HVDC Underground Link (~ 900 $M cables)

The biggest single HV project ever awarded to Prysmian

Dominion Energy Group offshore wind (~ 630 €M)

The largest submarine project ever awarded in the US

Vineyard offshore wind farm (~ 200 €M)

Notice to proceed to start executing the first large scale offshore wind farm in the US.