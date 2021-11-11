Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/11 10:36:48 am
33.015 EUR   -0.89%
10:17aPresentation (9 Months 2021 )
PU
09:37aResults for the first nine months of 2021 recovered sharply
PU
11/08Prysmian secures dominion energy eur630 m submarine cable project, the largest ever awarded in usa
AQ
Presentation (9 Months 2021 )

11/11/2021 | 10:17am EST
9M 2021 Financial Results

Leonardo da Vinci cable-laying vessel - A genius in motion

9M 2021

Financial

ESG

Appendix

Highlights

Results

2

9M 2021 Key highlights

SOLID PERFORMANCE CONTINUED IN Q3: +13.2% org. growth*

Solid recovery across all businesses, driven by both Energy and Telecom

RESILIENT MARGINS: 7.8% Adj EBITDA Margin; 9.0% at 2020 metal price (8.6% in 9M 2020)

Solid volume trend, cost efficiency and price management to balance cost inflation (raw materials and freight costs).

RECORD BACKLOG AND ORDER INTAKE

All time record backlog at over 4 billion euro. YTD order intake at ~ 2.3 €Bn

US MARKET ACCELERATING

SOO Green HVDC Underground Link (~ 900 $M cables)

The biggest single HV project ever awarded to Prysmian

Dominion Energy Group offshore wind (~ 630 €M)

The largest submarine project ever awarded in the US

Vineyard offshore wind farm (~ 200 €M)

Notice to proceed to start executing the first large scale offshore wind farm in the US.

© Prysmian Group 2021

* Organic growth YoY ex Projects

3

9M 2021 Financial highlights

SALES

ADJ. EBITDA

SALES

ORGANIC GROWTH* ADJ. EBITDA

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN

FREE CASH FLOW

FCF LTM

NET DEBT

9,294 €M 11.4%

SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH

+12.3% E&I, mainly driven by T&I

+9.2% Industrial & NWC, with sound Renewables performance (+14%)

+13.5% Telecom, driven by sound volume recovery

725 €M

7.8%

RESILIENT MARGINS

Group margins at 9.0% at 2020 metal price vs 8.6% in 9M 2020

9M Adj EBITDA at the same level of 2019 ex-Forex effect

Energy Business Adj. EBITDA higher than pre-Covid 19 level

Negative forex impact (-19 €M)

282 €M 2,663 €M

FREE CASH FLOW

282 €M of FCF LTM excluding antitrust and acquisition cash-out

Operating net working capital LTM significantly affected by negative impact from metals and other raw material prices

Operative net working capital on annualized sales improving at 9.9% (vs. 12.1% in Sept 2020)

© Prysmian Group 2021

* Organic growth ex Projects

4

Record Order Intake

List of main projects awarded in 2021

SOO Green HVDC Underground Link (~ 900 $M cables) *

Dominion Energy offshore wind project (~ 630 €M) *

Sofia offshore wind project (~ 240 €M)

~ 2.3 €Bn

awarded YTD

Gode Wind 3 & Borkum Riffgrund 3

Wind Farms (~ 60 €M)

Turkish Crossing (~140 €M)

Egypt-Saudi Arabia Submarine link (~ 221 €M) *

Gruissan offshore windfarm (~30 €M)

Ibiza - Formentera link (~ 46 €M)

© Prysmian Group 2021

* Not yet included in the backlog at 30 September 2021

5

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 797 M 13 523 M 13 523 M
Net income 2021 335 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2021 1 818 M 2 084 M 2 084 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 8 773 M 10 119 M 10 057 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 29 826
Free-Float 95,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.14.55%10 119
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.49.91%7 672
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.85.17%4 730
NEXANS49.79%4 476
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD118.16%4 413
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.74%3 095