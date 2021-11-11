Presentation (9 Months 2021 )
9M 2021 Financial Results
Leonardo da Vinci cable-laying vessel - A genius in motion
9M 2021
Financial
ESG
Appendix
Highlights
Results
2
9M 2021 Key highlights
SOLID PERFORMANCE CONTINUED IN Q3: +13.2% org. growth*
Solid recovery across all businesses, driven by both Energy and Telecom
RESILIENT MARGINS: 7.8% Adj EBITDA Margin; 9.0% at 2020 metal price (8.6% in 9M 2020)
Solid volume trend, cost efficiency and price management to balance cost inflation (raw materials and freight costs).
RECORD BACKLOG AND ORDER INTAKE
All time record backlog at over 4 billion euro. YTD order intake at ~ 2.3 €Bn
US MARKET ACCELERATING
SOO Green HVDC Underground Link (~ 900 $M cables)
The biggest single HV project ever awarded to Prysmian
Dominion Energy Group offshore wind (~ 630 €M)
The largest submarine project ever awarded in the US
Vineyard offshore wind farm (~ 200 €M)
Notice to proceed to start executing the first large scale offshore wind farm in the US.
© Prysmian Group 2021
* Organic growth YoY ex Projects
3
9M 2021 Financial highlights
SALES
ADJ. EBITDA
SALES
ORGANIC GROWTH* ADJ. EBITDA
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN
9,294
€M 11.4 %
SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH
+12.3% E&I, mainly driven by T&I
+9.2% Industrial & NWC, with sound Renewables performance (+14%)
+13.5% Telecom, driven by sound volume recovery
RESILIENT MARGINS
Group margins at 9.0% at 2020 metal price vs 8.6% in 9M 2020
9M Adj EBITDA at the same level of 2019 ex-Forex effect
Energy Business Adj. EBITDA higher than pre-Covid 19 level
Negative forex impact (-19 €M)
282
€M 2,663 €M
FREE CASH FLOW
282 €M of FCF LTM excluding antitrust and acquisition cash-out
Operating net working capital LTM significantly affected by negative impact from metals and other raw material prices
Operative net working capital on annualized sales improving at 9.9% (vs. 12.1% in Sept 2020)
© Prysmian Group 2021
* Organic growth ex Projects
4
Record Order Intake
List of main projects awarded in 2021
SOO Green HVDC Underground Link (~ 900 $M cables) *
Dominion Energy offshore wind project (~ 630 €M) *
Sofia offshore wind project (~ 240 €M)
~ 2.3 €Bn
awarded YTD
Gode Wind 3 & Borkum Riffgrund 3
Wind Farms (~ 60 €M)
Turkish Crossing (~140 €M)
Egypt-Saudi Arabia Submarine link (~ 221 €M) *
Gruissan offshore windfarm (~30 €M)
Ibiza - Formentera link (~ 46 €M)
© Prysmian Group 2021
* Not yet included in the backlog at 30 September 2021
5
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al
documento originale.
Disclaimer
Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:16:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Analyst Recommendations on PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Sales 2021
11 797 M
13 523 M
13 523 M
Net income 2021
335 M
384 M
384 M
Net Debt 2021
1 818 M
2 084 M
2 084 M
P/E ratio 2021
26,1x
Yield 2021
1,63%
Capitalization
8 773 M
10 119 M
10 057 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,90x
EV / Sales 2022
0,83x
Nbr of Employees
29 826
Free-Float
95,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
33,31 €
Average target price
32,80 €
Spread / Average Target
-1,53%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.