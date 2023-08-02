Today at 10:22 am

(Alliance News) - Prysmian Spa reported Wednesday that CEO and Chief Operating Officer, Massimo Battaini, has bought 15,268 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR36.2062, for a total value of EUR552,796.26.

Prysmian's stock is up 1.9 percent at EUR37.29 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

