  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prysmian S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
35.34 EUR   +0.71%
12:20pPrysmian, COO Battaini nominated for CEO position
AN
12:17pPrysmian S P A : board of directors designates Massimo Battaini as next Group CEO candidate (effective as from the 2024 annual general meeting)
PU
05/25Prysmian S P A : launches Ecoslim™, the fibre-optic system with up to 90% recycled plastic and record reduced diameter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prysmian, COO Battaini nominated for CEO position

05/26/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Prysmian Spa announced Friday that Massimo Battaini -- the company's current director and chief operating officer -- is the nominee to become the group's CEO.

Battaini will be introduced at the shareholders' meeting that will be called to approve the 2023 budget, then next year. The current CEO, Valerio Battista, has expressed his unwillingness to continue in the role for the 2024-2027 period.

Claudio De Conto, chairman of the board of directors, commented, "On behalf of the board of directors, the management team, and Prysmian's 31,000 employees, I want to thank Valerio for his leadership and fundamental contribution throughout his long career in the cable industry as CEO of the Prysmian Group and for the valuable contribution he will continue to make to the company until the natural end of his term and during the tenure of his side-by-side."

"Massimo Battaini is an experienced leader with a deep understanding of the cable industry and the company and is equipped with the necessary skills to ensure a smooth transition and to successfully guide Prysmian through its next phase of growth."

Valerio Battista said, "I have had the honor of leading this company for nearly two decades and have been privileged to be supported by a competent and well-established management team and many talented colleagues, without whom I would not have been able to make Prysmian a world leader in the cable industry. I am very proud of what we have achieved together. Massimo has been part of the team from the very beginning of our journey and has played a key role in the most important moments for the group."

"I have great confidence in Massimo as a candidate for my succession: he is a bright and dynamic leader who looks at value creation and will drive Prysmian's growth with dedication and energy. I will fully support Massimo in the transition to his new role and it is my intention to continue to support the group, in the way the board deems most appropriate."

Massimo Battaini added, "I am honored to be the designated candidate to assume leadership of this extraordinary company. I look forward to channeling the energy and passion of our brilliant resources to seize the future opportunities of the energy transition, electrification, and digital transformation. We will be rigorous and value-creating in working with our customers and partners with the pre-eminent goal of creating value in a sustainable way for all our stakeholders."

Prysmian's stock closed Friday up 0.7 percent to EUR35.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 16 093 M 17 260 M 17 260 M
Net income 2023 631 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2023 1 090 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 9 252 M 9 923 M 9 923 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 30 830
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 35,09 €
Average target price 41,50 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.1.24%9 923
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-20.12%5 266
NEXANS-12.61%3 440
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION17.64%3 064
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.27.45%2 711
RIYADH CABLES GROUP COMPANY68.83%2 448
