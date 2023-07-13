(Alliance News) - Prysmian Group Spa on Thursday signed with a pool of leading domestic and international banks the renewal of a long-term Sustainability-Linked revolving credit facility worth EUR1 billion.

The" credit line, with a five-year term but with the option to extend to 6 and 7 years, will help further improve the group's financial structure by extending the average maturity of its financing sources and maintaining the flexibility offered by the facility. The credit facility is also on optimized terms in relation to the investment grade credit rating recently awarded to Prysmian by Standard & Poor's," the company explained in a note.

In addition, with the aim of strengthening the integration of ESG factors into the group's strategy, Prysmian Group has chosen to include important environmental and social indicators among the parameters that determine the terms of the loan. In fact, the renewed revolving credit line is Sustainability-Linked, anchored to the decarbonization targets already defined by the group, the ratio of female hires at white-collar and executive levels to total group hires, and the number of sustainability audits performed in the supply chain.

The pool of banks that participated in the transaction includes bookrunners Banco BPM Spa, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Crédit Agricole CIB, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo Spa, and Mediobanca Spa. ING is Documentation Agent, Intesa Sanpaolo is ESG Advisor while Mediobanca is Facility Agent.

Prysmian trades in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR37.78 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.