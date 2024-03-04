(Alliance News) - Prysmian Spa announced Monday that Hakan Ozme, the company's Executive Vice President Projects, has divested 55,000 shares totaling about EUR3.0 million.

The shares were sold in two separate transactions. In the first, Ozme sold 53,132 shares at an average price of EUR46.292 for a total of nearly EUR2.5 million while in the second transaction he sold 1,868 shares at an average price of EUR45.9639 for a total of EUR85,860.56.

Prysmian's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR46.28 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

