Prysmian S.p.A.

 Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
34.84 EUR -2.13% 34.95 +0.32%
Latest news about Prysmian S.p.A.

Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A. specializes in the design, manufacturing, marketing and installation of wires and cable systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - electrical wires and cable systems (88.3%): cables for distributing low, medium, and high voltages, special cables for industrial equipment, undersea cables, underground cables, signaling cables, battery cables, etc.; - telecom wires and cable systems (11.7%): copper and fiber-optic cables, communication cables with metal conductors, components and cable systems for long-distance networks, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had 108 production sites worldwide. Net sales (excluding projects) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (45.9%), North America (36.9%), Latin America (9.2%) and Asia/Pacific (8%).
Sector Wires & Cables

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A. Stock Prysmian S.p.A.
+0.52% 10 395 M $
WALSIN LIHWA CORPORATION Stock Walsin Lihwa Corporation
-24.89% 4 438 M $
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD. Stock Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co.,Ltd.
-33.85% 4 220 M $
NEXANS Stock Nexans
-20.84% 3 117 M $
RIYADH CABLES GROUP COMPANY Stock Riyadh Cables Group Company
+102.76% 2 939 M $
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION Stock Encore Wire Corporation
+33.75% 2 878 M $
KEI INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock KEI Industries Limited
+75.72% 2 738 M $
R R KABEL LIMITED Stock R R Kabel Limited
0.00% 2 190 M $
QINGDAO HANHE CABLE CO.,LTD Stock Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co.,Ltd
-7.66% 1 754 M $
LS CORP. Stock LS Corp.
+10.04% 1 637 M $
Wires & Cables
