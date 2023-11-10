Prysmian S.p.A. specializes in the design, manufacturing, marketing and installation of wires and cable systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - electrical wires and cable systems (88.3%): cables for distributing low, medium, and high voltages, special cables for industrial equipment, undersea cables, underground cables, signaling cables, battery cables, etc.; - telecom wires and cable systems (11.7%): copper and fiber-optic cables, communication cables with metal conductors, components and cable systems for long-distance networks, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had 108 production sites worldwide. Net sales (excluding projects) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (45.9%), North America (36.9%), Latin America (9.2%) and Asia/Pacific (8%).