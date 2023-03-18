Prysmian S p A : ANNUAL INTEGRATED REPORT 2022, which includes the financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A., the consolidated financial statements of Prysmian Group and the consolidated non-financial report
03/18/2023 | 07:07am EDT
2022
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT
Linking the sustainable future
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements, specifically in the sections entitled "Events after the reporting period" and "Business outlook", that relate to future events and the operating, economic and financial results of Prysmian Group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may diverge even significantly from those announced in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.
INDEX
LETTER FROM CEO
7
A.DIRECTORS' REPORT
9
1.
INTRODUCTION: PRYSMIAN GROUP APPROACH TO THE INTEGRATED REPORT
9
2.
HIGHLIGHTS
10
Key financial, operating and ESG performance data
10
3.
PRYSMIAN GROUP: GLOBAL LEADER
12
The history of Prysmian Group: Innovation and cutting-edge projects
15
4.
VISION, MISSION AND VALUES
17
5.
COMMITMENT OF PRYSMIAN GROUP TO ETHICS AND INTEGRITY