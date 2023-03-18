Advanced search
Prysmian S p A : ANNUAL INTEGRATED REPORT 2022, which includes the financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A., the consolidated financial statements of Prysmian Group and the consolidated non-financial report

03/18/2023 | 07:07am EDT
2022

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

Linking the sustainable future

2022

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

Linking the sustainable future

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, specifically in the sections entitled "Events after the reporting period" and "Business outlook", that relate to future events and the operating, economic and financial results of Prysmian Group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may diverge even significantly from those announced in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

INDEX

LETTER FROM CEO

7

A.DIRECTORS' REPORT

9

1.

INTRODUCTION: PRYSMIAN GROUP APPROACH TO THE INTEGRATED REPORT

9

2.

HIGHLIGHTS

10

Key financial, operating and ESG performance data

10

3.

PRYSMIAN GROUP: GLOBAL LEADER

12

The history of Prysmian Group: Innovation and cutting-edge projects

15

4.

VISION, MISSION AND VALUES

17

5.

COMMITMENT OF PRYSMIAN GROUP TO ETHICS AND INTEGRITY

18

Public company

18

People company

18

Membership of trade associations

18

6.

GROUP ORGANISATION

20

Business sectors

20

Business model

20

Three macro-areas of activity

20

7.

STRATEGY AND COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

25

Group strategy: challenges and opportunities

25

Five opportunities for the near future

25

Prysmian's competitive advantages

26

8.

SUSTAINABILITY IN THE DNA OF PRYSMIAN GROUP

27

9.

SDGS - SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

28

10. CLIMATE CHANGE & SOCIAL AMBITION

30

Climate change ambition

30

Social ambition

31

11.

SUSTAINABILITY SCORECARD

32

Prysmian Group's new Sustainability Scorecard

34

Prysmian Group in the ESG indices

35

12. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

37

Directors and auditors

37

Governance and Corporate Structure

37

Organisational chart of the Group

43

Ownership structure

44

Shareholders' meeting

46

3

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 11:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 914 M 16 964 M 16 964 M
Net income 2022 624 M 665 M 665 M
Net Debt 2022 1 505 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 9 367 M 9 985 M 9 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,55 €
Average target price 39,52 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.2.57%9 985
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-29.97%4 744
NEXANS3.61%4 054
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION25.34%3 150
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.14.54%2 356
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.64%2 330