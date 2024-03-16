CONNECT TO LEAD
2023
Integrated Annual Report
The planet's pathways
"Connect, to lead" represents the essence of Prysmian's mission and strategic vision. We want to connect the world and together lead the energy transition and digital transformation. We want to push ourselves further and further. Beyond the boundaries of innovation, developing sustainable technologies and solutions in tune with the evolving dynamics of the market. To be the leaders. To be a driving force behind the transformation
Index
Letter from the CEO
7
A. INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT
9
1.
Introduction: Prysmian approach to the integrated report
9
2.
Highlights
10
Key financial, operating and ESG performance data
10
3.
Prysmian: Connect, to lead
12
Global leadership
12
The DNA of Prysmian: mission, vision and values of the Group
14
Favorable market development: 4 macro-trends
15
Prysmian's competitive advantages
16
Prepared for the future
17
The pillars of the Prysmian's strategy
18
Prysmian's business model
20
4.
Prysmian: Sustain, to lead
22
Prysmian's approach to sustainability: a model based on four pillars
22
Prysmian's commitment to sustainable development and the achievement of the UN SDGs
23
5.
Prysmian's two ambitions: Climate Change and Social Ambition
25
Climate Change Ambition
25
Social Ambition
26
6.
The sustainability scorecard
27
7.
An international network
30
Prysmian in ESG indices
30
Proactive role in trade associations and organizations
32
8.
Corporate governance
34
Directors and auditors
34
Governance and corporate structure
34
Organization chart
40
Ownership structure
42
Shareholders' meeting
45
9.
Business environment and financial markets
47
Macroeconomic environment
47
Financial market performance
48
10.
Significant events during the year
50
11.
Group performance and results
60
Financial performance
60
Review of Projects operating segment
62
Review of Energy operating segment
63
Review of Telecom operating segment
66
Results by geographical area
67
Group statement of financial position
68
Alternative performance indicators
72
12.
Risk factors
76
Prysmian Risk Model
76
Risk assessment criteria
78
Strategic risks
79
Financial risks
80
Operational risks
83
Legal and compliance risks
85
Planning and reporting risks
85
13.
Other information
86
14.
Business outlook
87
15.
Certification pursuant to Art. 2.6.2. of the regulation of markets organized
and managed by Borsa italiana S.p.A.
87
16.
Consolidated non-financial statement
88
Introduction
88
Stakeholder engagement and materiality analysis
89
Prysmian's impact materiality
91
Dialogue with Prysmian's stakeholders
93
Sustainability week
94
2023 Sustainability Call for Ideas Project
94
Prysmian's Financial Materiality
101
Ethics and integrity
106
Business ethics and integrity: the pillars of sustainability
106
Prysmian's tax strategy
110
Cybersecurity
120
Environmental responsibility
123
Environmental performance of Prysmian
124
Environmental investments
125
Environmental data reporting
127
People, Prysmian's human capital
140
Composition of human capital
142
Training and development
152
Remuneration policy and welfare plans
155
Respect for Human Rights
159
Health and safety in the workplace
161
Sustainable value chain
166
Prysmian's supply chain
167
Logistics and transportation
174
Prysmian's Customers. The Customer Excellence approach
176
Positive impact on communities
178
Sustainable innovation for products, applications and processes
180
The pillars of innovation and the Innovation Steering Committee
182
Introduction of New Products
193
Group Investment for a sustainable future
195
Intellectual Property
197
Methodology
200
Calculation of GHG emissions
201
Calculation of Scope 3 GHG emissions
202
GRI Content Index
208
17.
SASB e TCFD
213
SASB Index
213
TCFD correlation table
214
Annexes to the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
214
18.
EU Taxonomy
222
The process for determining eligibility
222
The process for determining alignment
223
Criteria for the calculation of KPIs and background information
229
Commentary on performance trend and future development
231
19.
Audit report on non-financial disclosure
239
B.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
243
1.
Consolidated financial statements
243
2.
Explanatory Notes
247
3.
3. Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant
to Art. 81-ter of CONSOB Regulation 11971 dated 14 May 1999 as amended
343
4.
Auditor's Report
344
C.
PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
351
1.
Directors' report
351
2.
Financial statements
359
3.
Explanatory notes
363
4.
Certification of the separate financial statements pursuant
to Art. 81-ter of CONSOB regulation 11971 dated 14 may 1999 as amended
416
5.
Auditors' Report
418
6.
Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors
423
Letter from the CEO
The year 2023 was an extraordinary year for our Company, as we continued with the positive results achieved during the previous year. Despite a challenging economic environment
-
characterized by a still fragile macroeconomic and market scenario - we have confirmed our position as market leader through a comprehensive and balanced portfolio that is well exposed to structural trends and great resilience. Once again
Prysmian ended 2023 with excellent performance, ensu- ring a creation of value for all our stakeholders.
By carefully understanding the market dynamics, we experienced solid margin expansion and strong cash genera- tion. The revenue figure proves to be essentially stable at €15,354M with significant growth in the Projects business (organic growth +15.3%), supported by solid execution of interconnection and offshore wind farm projects, as well as projects with better profitability in the backlog. We closed the year with a record backlog of about €18 billion.
The results in terms of profitability were significant, with a major increase in Adj EBITDA growing to €1,628M (+9.4% vs 2022). Margins also improved to 10.6% (9.3% in 2022), in addition to an increase in net profit to €547M (+7.5% vs. 2022).
Cash generation remains a key factor in our success, with Free Cash Flow at €724M (+29.5% vs. 2022). The soundness of
the financial structure enables us to sustain with balance the sizeable investments to support growth, to make our leadership even more solid and to seize the opportunities offered by the market.
No less important has been our commitment to ESG performance. Prysmian recognizes that sustainability is an essential element in creating value for all our stakeholders. We have further revised our decarbonization plan upward to contribute even more proactively to the fight against climate change. We continue to drive innovation in the cable industry by developing products that have a lower environmental impact and that can support our customers in their decarbonization goals.
Significant improvements have also been recorded in the goals of inclusiveness and focus on people. The results of initiatives implemented by Prysmian in recent years have enabled the company to intensify its efforts to anticipate achieving some of the targets set for 2030 as early as 2027, such as the KPI on gender equality. I am also proud to note that 46% of our employees, including blue collars, are shareholders in the group, an important lever for the future success of the company, as well as a source of great pride.
In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude for having had the honor of leading this company for almost two decades. I am extremely pleased with the milestones we have achieved together, supported by a competent and well-established management team and talented colleagues, without whom Prysmian would not be what it is today: a world leader in the cable industry.
With confidence I place the helm in the hands of Massimo Battaini, who has been part of the team since the beginning of this great project and has played a key role in the most important moments for the Group. It is, therefore, a source of pride for me to complete my term, handing over to my successors a solid company with a clear vision for its future. It is a story that, starting tomorrow, I will support from a different position, but with the same closeness.
Valerio Battista
Chief Executive Officer, Prysmian
7
A
Prysmian - Integrated Annual Report 2023
