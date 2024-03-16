CONNECT TO LEAD

2023

Integrated Annual Report

The planet's pathways

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, specifically in the section entitled and "Business outlook", that relate to future events and the operating, economic and financial results of Prysmian. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may diverge even significantly from those announced in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

"Connect, to lead" represents the essence of Prysmian's mission and strategic vision. We want to connect the world and together lead the energy transition and digital transformation. We want to push ourselves further and further. Beyond the boundaries of innovation, developing sustainable technologies and solutions in tune with the evolving dynamics of the market. To be the leaders. To be a driving force behind the transformation

Index

Letter from the CEO

7

A. INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

9

1.

Introduction: Prysmian approach to the integrated report

9

2.

Highlights

10

Key financial, operating and ESG performance data

10

3.

Prysmian: Connect, to lead

12

Global leadership

12

The DNA of Prysmian: mission, vision and values of the Group

14

Favorable market development: 4 macro-trends

15

Prysmian's competitive advantages

16

Prepared for the future

17

The pillars of the Prysmian's strategy

18

Prysmian's business model

20

4.

Prysmian: Sustain, to lead

22

Prysmian's approach to sustainability: a model based on four pillars

22

Prysmian's commitment to sustainable development and the achievement of the UN SDGs

23

5.

Prysmian's two ambitions: Climate Change and Social Ambition

25

Climate Change Ambition

25

Social Ambition

26

6.

The sustainability scorecard

27

7.

An international network

30

Prysmian in ESG indices

30

Proactive role in trade associations and organizations

32

8.

Corporate governance

34

Directors and auditors

34

Governance and corporate structure

34

Organization chart

40

Ownership structure

42

Shareholders' meeting

45

9.

Business environment and financial markets

47

Macroeconomic environment

47

Financial market performance

48

10.

Significant events during the year

50

11.

Group performance and results

60

Financial performance

60

Review of Projects operating segment

62

Review of Energy operating segment

63

Review of Telecom operating segment

66

Results by geographical area

67

Group statement of financial position

68

Alternative performance indicators

72

12.

Risk factors

76

Prysmian Risk Model

76

Risk assessment criteria

78

Strategic risks

79

Financial risks

80

Operational risks

83

Legal and compliance risks

85

Planning and reporting risks

85

13.

Other information

86

14.

Business outlook

87

15.

Certification pursuant to Art. 2.6.2. of the regulation of markets organized

and managed by Borsa italiana S.p.A.

87

16.

Consolidated non-financial statement

88

Introduction

88

Stakeholder engagement and materiality analysis

89

Prysmian's impact materiality

91

Dialogue with Prysmian's stakeholders

93

Sustainability week

94

2023 Sustainability Call for Ideas Project

94

Prysmian's Financial Materiality

101

Ethics and integrity

106

Business ethics and integrity: the pillars of sustainability

106

Prysmian's tax strategy

110

Cybersecurity

120

Environmental responsibility

123

Environmental performance of Prysmian

124

Environmental investments

125

Environmental data reporting

127

People, Prysmian's human capital

140

Composition of human capital

142

Training and development

152

Remuneration policy and welfare plans

155

Respect for Human Rights

159

Health and safety in the workplace

161

Sustainable value chain

166

Prysmian's supply chain

167

Logistics and transportation

174

Prysmian's Customers. The Customer Excellence approach

176

Positive impact on communities

178

Sustainable innovation for products, applications and processes

180

The pillars of innovation and the Innovation Steering Committee

182

Introduction of New Products

193

Group Investment for a sustainable future

195

Intellectual Property

197

Methodology

200

Calculation of GHG emissions

201

Calculation of Scope 3 GHG emissions

202

GRI Content Index

208

17.

SASB e TCFD

213

SASB Index

213

TCFD correlation table

214

Annexes to the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

214

18.

EU Taxonomy

222

The process for determining eligibility

222

The process for determining alignment

223

Criteria for the calculation of KPIs and background information

229

Commentary on performance trend and future development

231

19.

Audit report on non-financial disclosure

239

B.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

243

1.

Consolidated financial statements

243

2.

Explanatory Notes

247

3.

3. Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant

to Art. 81-ter of CONSOB Regulation 11971 dated 14 May 1999 as amended

343

4.

Auditor's Report

344

C.

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

351

1.

Directors' report

351

2.

Financial statements

359

3.

Explanatory notes

363

4.

Certification of the separate financial statements pursuant

to Art. 81-ter of CONSOB regulation 11971 dated 14 may 1999 as amended

416

5.

Auditors' Report

418

6.

Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors

423

Letter from the CEO

The year 2023 was an extraordinary year for our Company, as we continued with the positive results achieved during the previous year. Despite a challenging economic environment

  • characterized by a still fragile macroeconomic and market scenario - we have confirmed our position as market leader through a comprehensive and balanced portfolio that is well exposed to structural trends and great resilience. Once again
    Prysmian ended 2023 with excellent performance, ensu- ring a creation of value for all our stakeholders.

By carefully understanding the market dynamics, we experienced solid margin expansion and strong cash genera- tion. The revenue figure proves to be essentially stable at €15,354M with significant growth in the Projects business (organic growth +15.3%), supported by solid execution of interconnection and offshore wind farm projects, as well as projects with better profitability in the backlog. We closed the year with a record backlog of about €18 billion.

The results in terms of profitability were significant, with a major increase in Adj EBITDA growing to €1,628M (+9.4% vs 2022). Margins also improved to 10.6% (9.3% in 2022), in addition to an increase in net profit to €547M (+7.5% vs. 2022).

Cash generation remains a key factor in our success, with Free Cash Flow at €724M (+29.5% vs. 2022). The soundness of

the financial structure enables us to sustain with balance the sizeable investments to support growth, to make our leadership even more solid and to seize the opportunities offered by the market.

No less important has been our commitment to ESG performance. Prysmian recognizes that sustainability is an essential element in creating value for all our stakeholders. We have further revised our decarbonization plan upward to contribute even more proactively to the fight against climate change. We continue to drive innovation in the cable industry by developing products that have a lower environmental impact and that can support our customers in their decarbonization goals.

Significant improvements have also been recorded in the goals of inclusiveness and focus on people. The results of initiatives implemented by Prysmian in recent years have enabled the company to intensify its efforts to anticipate achieving some of the targets set for 2030 as early as 2027, such as the KPI on gender equality. I am also proud to note that 46% of our employees, including blue collars, are shareholders in the group, an important lever for the future success of the company, as well as a source of great pride.

In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude for having had the honor of leading this company for almost two decades. I am extremely pleased with the milestones we have achieved together, supported by a competent and well-established management team and talented colleagues, without whom Prysmian would not be what it is today: a world leader in the cable industry.

With confidence I place the helm in the hands of Massimo Battaini, who has been part of the team since the beginning of this great project and has played a key role in the most important moments for the Group. It is, therefore, a source of pride for me to complete my term, handing over to my successors a solid company with a clear vision for its future. It is a story that, starting tomorrow, I will support from a different position, but with the same closeness.

Valerio Battista

Chief Executive Officer, Prysmian

7

A

Prysmian - Integrated Annual Report 2023

