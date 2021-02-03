PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. BOARD APPROVES OWN LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR THE 2021-2023 BOARD TERM

WITH VALERIO BATTISTA AS CEO AND CLAUDIO DE CONTO AS CHAIRMAN

NEW MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE TO CAPTURE OPPORTUNITIES OF

ENERGY AND DIGITAL TRANSITION

Milan, 3 February 2021 - The Board of Directors of Prysmian S.p.A., announces today that it has approved a candidate list of Directors (the "BoD List" set out below) to be voted upon at the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. The three- year term of the current Board ends at that Shareholders' Meeting and, in line with Article 14 of the company's By-Laws, the lists with candidates for the office of Directors for the next Board term, filed by entitled subjects, will be submitted for shareholder consideration.

In addition, the Group adopted a refreshed management structure, designed in line with international best practice, with the objective of enhancing management focus on capturing the strategic opportunities of the global transition to economies based on low carbon energy and digitalisation.

This restructure follows the successful completion of the integration of General Cable, which has significantly enlarged the Group and delivered broad geographical diversification.

The new organization under the leadership of CEO Valerio Battista will be focused around the following key roles:

Chief Operating Officer

Business Divisions

Group Functions

Mr Battista will further strengthen delivery of the Group's organic and non-organic growth strategy, as well as renew focus on the acceleration of the main innovation projects. The twin global trends of transition to low carbon energy and the development of telecommunications networks in support of digitalisation are two of the major growth opportunities on which the Company will be focusing in order to ensure sustainable growth.

In order to better leverage the Group's broader geographical presence and enhanced customer proximity, while at the same time delivering business synergies, Massimo Battaini will be appointed to the newly defined role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Massimo Battaini, member of the Board of Directors and formerly CEO of Prysmian Group North America, will oversee Group operational strategy and the performance and results of the Regions, in alignment with the Group's three Business Divisions.

The Business Divisions, which report directly to the CEO, are focused on the strategic development of their different segments, with responsibility for the P&L of the global Business Units in collaboration with the COO. In addition, they guide all key decisions regarding product technology, production allocation and the most significant business projects. Francesco Fanciulli is confirmed as head of the Business Energy Division, the Telecom Division remains entrusted to Philippe Vanhille and the Projects Division to Hakan Ozmen.

The Group Functions, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, guide the governance and harmonization of the main corporate processes, guaranteeing operational support to all Group entities. With the aim of strengthening the focus on ESG objectives, Maria Cristina Bifulco, in addition to her current role as Head of Investor Relations, is appointed Group Chief Sustainability Officer. Srinivas Siripurapu is appointed Chief Innovation Officer, in addition to his current role as R&D Manager. All other Group functions remain unchanged.

