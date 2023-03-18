Prysmian S p A : Compliance with market disclosure requirements 18 March 2023

PRESS RELEASE

COMPLIANCE WITH MARKET DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

Milan, 18 March 2023. With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Prysmian S.p.A. (the "Company") convened in Ordinary and Extraordinary session on 19 April 2023, in single call, are available to the public the following documents:

Annual Integrated Report 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on March 9 th , 2023, which includes the consolidated financial statements and the draft financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A. as of 31 December 2022, and the consolidated non-financial report for the year 2022 prepared in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 254/2016, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors, of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor;

Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid;

Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure;

Reports of the Board of Directors, with the proposed resolutions, relating to the items of the agenda of the above-mentioned Shareholders' Meeting.

The documents are publicly available at the Company's registered office (Via Chiese no.6, 20126 - Milan), on the corporate website at www.prysmiangroup.com(under Company/Governance/Shareholders Meeting), on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at www.borsaitaliana.itand in the authorised central storage mechanism used by the Company at www.emarketstorage.com. Shareholders are entitled to examine them and obtain a copy upon request.

Is also available on the Company's website (under Sustainability section) the Sustainability Report 2022, which integrates the contents included in the consolidated non-financial report, together with the Independent Auditors' Report.

