    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
2023-03-17
35.55 EUR   -1.00%
10:37aPrysmian S P A : Compliance with market disclosure requirements 18 March 2023
PU
07:07aPrysmian S P A : ANNUAL INTEGRATED REPORT 2022, which includes the financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A., the consolidated financial statements of Prysmian Group and the consolidated non-financial report
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2022
PU
Prysmian S p A : Compliance with market disclosure requirements 18 March 2023

03/18/2023
PRESS RELEASE

COMPLIANCE WITH MARKET DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

Milan, 18 March 2023. With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Prysmian S.p.A. (the "Company") convened in Ordinary and Extraordinary session on 19 April 2023, in single call, are available to the public the following documents:

  • Annual Integrated Report 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on March 9th, 2023, which includes the consolidated financial statements and the draft financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A. as of 31 December 2022, and the consolidated non-financial report for the year 2022 prepared in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 254/2016, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors, of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor;
  • Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid;
  • Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure;
  • Reports of the Board of Directors, with the proposed resolutions, relating to the items of the agenda of the above-mentioned Shareholders' Meeting.

The documents are publicly available at the Company's registered office (Via Chiese no.6, 20126 - Milan), on the corporate website at www.prysmiangroup.com(under Company/Governance/Shareholders Meeting), on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at www.borsaitaliana.itand in the authorised central storage mechanism used by the Company at www.emarketstorage.com. Shareholders are entitled to examine them and obtain a copy upon request.

Is also available on the Company's website (under Sustainability section) the Sustainability Report 2022, which integrates the contents included in the consolidated non-financial report, together with the Independent Auditors' Report.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With over 150 years of experience, sales of over €16 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

VP Communication & Public Affairs

Chief Sustainability Officer and Group IR VP

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

This press release is available on the company website at www.prysmiangroup.comand in the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information provided by Teleborsa S.r.l. at www.emarketstorage.com

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 14:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
