Prysmian S p A : GROUP INCREASES TO 100% SHARE IN POLISH EKSA

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP INCREASES TO 100% SHARE IN POLISH EKSA

Milan, 04 January, 2022 - Prysmian Group world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry has finalized the acquisition of the remaining 70% interest in EKSA sp. Z oo ("EKSA"); the initial 30% was acquired in 2006. EKSA has been a distributor of energy cables for Prysmian Group in Poland since 2002. EKSA reported more than € 40 million of net sales (LTM).

The acquisition will allow the Group to speed up the development of its growth strategy in this high potential region and to improve its market presence in Poland, to satisfy market needs in terms of logistic services, technical support, and full product range.

Prysmian Group has been operating in Poland through EKSA since 2002 as a partner of important customers, both in the Utilities and in the Trade & Installers sector, to meet the demand for cables coming from the civil and industrial infrastructures sectors and for the upgrade and enhancement of the power transmission and distribution grids.

With 9 plants in Central and Eastern Europe, Prysmian Group can rely on a prominent presence in this region and is able to offer a wide range of products from submarine and underground high and medium voltage cable systems, to special cable solutions for a variety of highly specialized industrial applications including the renewable energy sector, telecommunication and cabling for the construction sector.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €10 billion, over 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.