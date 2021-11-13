Log in
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
Prysmian S p A : GROUP RANKS FIRST IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD INDEX

11/13/2021 | 07:50am EST
PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP RANKS FIRST IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD INDEX

Milan, 13 November 2021. Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cables systems industry, ranks first with 87 points in the ELQ Electrical Components & Equipments on the Dow Jones Sustainability World index, according to the result of the 2021 annual review conducted by S&P Global CSA. Prysmian is the only pure cable maker included in the most recognized sustainability index at global level, covering over 5,300 companies.

"We are very proud of this important achievement - commented Valerio Battista CEO of Prysmian Group - as it recognizes our commitment in constantly improve the sustainability of our operations, supply chain and organization. Sustainability is also integrated as a fundamental part of our business growth strategy. We are strongly committed to support the transition to renewable energy resources as well as to a digitalized and decarbonized world, by making available the most advanced cables and optical fiber technology for power grids and telecom networks".

Prysmian achieved the best results (100 points) in Innovation Management, Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, Talent Attraction & Retention, Materiality, Risk & Crisis Management and Occupational Health & Safety.

At Prysmian Group, we strongly believe that Sustainability and Innovation are linked together. We have embarked on a comprehensive innovation effort including product carbon footprint, circular economy and low carbon product innovations for Energy transition and Digitalization.

Prysmian Group's targets for reducing emissions was also approved recently by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the Group announced the new Social Ambition targets to sit alongside its existing Climate Ambition targets.

Next November 23th, Prysmian is launching a Sustainability Dayand three interactive online workshops in a new all-digitalformat for its annual Stakeholder Engagement event, an important appointment to shape priorities for the Group's sustainability strategy. Sustainability goals are achieved by working with our partners. The stakeholder engagement is a key part of Prysmian Group's sustainability strategy.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €10 billion, about 30,096 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

VP Communication & Public Affairs

Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Investor

Relations Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 12:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
