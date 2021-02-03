Prysmian S p A : GUIDANCE ON QUALI-QUANTITATIVE BOD COMPOSITION

INTRODUCTION

Article 14 of the By-Laws of Prysmian S.p.A ("Prysmian" or the "Company") establishes that the outgoing Board of Directors, as well as those shareholders who, alone or together with other shareholders, represent a total of at least 2% (two per cent) of the ordinary share capital with voting right at the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, or representing a lower percentage where required by an applicable law or regulation in force, are entitled to present slates. In its Resolution No. 44 of 29 January 2021, Consob established that for the current year the minimum equity interest in the Company required to submit slates of candidates is 1%.

It bears recalling that the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code")1 recommends that for the appointment of Directors a procedure, which should ensure transparency and a balanced composition of the Board, be followed. The Code underlines the importance of the engagement of the nomination committee when the Board itself, as far as it is consistent with law provisions, submits a slate for the renewal of the BoD.

In light of the results of the self-assessment and peer-review process, the experience gained in the course of the term, benchmarking against comparable Italian and international firms, and an analysis of the voting policies of the main institutional investors and proxy advisors, Prysmian's outgoing Board of Directors expresses, in the interest of those who may intend to submit a slate of candidates, its own guidance opinion concerning the qualitative and quantitative composition deemed adequate to the performance of its activity. The opinion includes, inter alia, the management and professional profiles and skills deemed necessary for potential candidates, including in light of the Company's industrial character- istics, considering that candidates' authoritativeness and competency must be commensurate with the tasks that the Directors are called on to perform, also with respect to the Com- pany's size and complexity, business objectives and strategic vision.

QUANTITATIVE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Article 14 of Prysmian's By-Laws establishes that the Company shall be managed by a Board of Directors of no less than 7 (seven) members nor more than 13 (thirteen) members. Within this range, the proper size of the Board of Directors is also determined according to the number and composition of the internal committees generally formed by the Board of Directors in the course of recent terms, of which, it should be recalled, there have been

1 The Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies (edition January 2020), approved by the Corporate Governance Committee promoted by issuers' associations (ABI, ANIA, Assonime, Confindustria), the Italian Stock Exchange (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.) and inves- tors' association (Assogestioni).

