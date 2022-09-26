Advanced search
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:48 2022-09-26 am EDT
29.47 EUR   +0.27%
05:25aPRYSMIAN S P A : Group at the annual tech and politics forum 2022 in Brussels
PU
04:55aPRYSMIAN S P A : Group confirms its excellent score in the Dow Jones Sustainability Assessment
PU
09/16Prysmian awarded more than EUR800M for two offshore wind farm grid connection cable systems in Germany
AQ
Prysmian S p A : Group at the annual tech and politics forum 2022 in Brussels

09/26/2022 | 05:25am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP AT THE ANNUAL TECH AND POLITICS FORUM 2022 IN BRUSSELS

OPTICAL FIBRE TECHNOLOGY KEY TO SUCCEED IN THE EU DIGITAL AND GREEN TRANSITION

EVP P. VANHILLE: "AS THE EUROPEAN INDUSTRY LEADER, WE ARE COMMITTED TO INVESTING IN R&D AND PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES TO PROVIDE EUROPE WITH A RELIABLE SUPPLY CHAIN"

Milan, 26 September 2022 - Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, confirms its efforts in providing Europe with technological prominence. According to the Group's Executive Vice President Telecom Division Philippe Vanhille, optical fibre technology is key to the European digital and green transition, and Prysmian, being the European industry leader, is committed to providing Europe with a reliable supply chain. For this reason, the Group has been investing in upgrading its production capacity in Douvrin, France, and in Slatina, Romania - Europe's largest optical fibre plant and optical cable plant, respectively.

In a keynote panel on Europe's connectivity and digital infrastructure upgrading at the Tech and Politics Forum 2022, the annual event for the European telecom industry, Vanhille will share his vision on the need to shift to next-generation connectivity, emphasising the importance of taking today the right decisions that will determine the future value of the telecom infrastructure. In the fast-changing digital sector, this means promoting the deployment of high-quality passive infrastructure that will be able to respond to yet undefined future demands for digital capacity, guaranteeing performance, reliability and sustainability. Moreover, higher quality optical fibres represent the best solution to prevent and counter cyber security threats and to safely transmit optical signals.

"Fibre and cable technology is critical for a successful digital and green transition, as it represents the core component of broadband deployment in line with the Digital Decade targets - access to internet for all in the EU by 2030. The decisions we take today will impact the coming decades, therefore it is paramount we leverage on R&D and innovation to develop quality components and maximise the value and sustainability of the infrastructure,", states Vanhille. "We need to invest in understanding the challenges of building a future-proof broadband network and to leverage on the industry capability to develop leading innovation, in order to create the most advanced solutions for each and every use case, without ever compromising on quality and robustness."

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 150 years of experience, sales of over €12 billion, over 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Vice President Communications & Public Affairs Ph. 0039 02 6449.1 lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

Investor Relations

Cristina Bifulco

Chief Sustainability Officer and Group IR VP Ph. 0039 02 6449.1 mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 340 M 14 915 M 14 915 M
Net income 2022 589 M 572 M 572 M
Net Debt 2022 1 613 M 1 569 M 1 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 7 744 M 7 530 M 7 530 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 30 862
Free-Float 96,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 29,39 €
Average target price 35,71 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-11.24%7 530
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.44.96%7 155
NEXANS4.37%3 764
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-20.73%2 169
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.47%2 071
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.39%1 945