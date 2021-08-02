Log in
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
Prysmian S p A : Group's digital transformation journey takes a step further

08/02/2021 | 06:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP'S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION JOURNEY TAKES A STEP FURTHER

NEW PIM (PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INFORMATION) SOLUTION AS A FOUNDATION FOR

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

Milan, 2 August, 2021 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has taken a major step further in their process of digital transformation and invested in the Product Information Management solution (PIM) from inriveras a foundation for their commercial strategy.

The organization started their digital transformation journey some years ago, anticipating how the evolving demands of digital commerce would impact their teams, partners, and industry at large. "Digitalisation is at the core of Prysmian's DNA, and PIM is one of the key pillars to meet our customers' demands and needs for unique, usable product information to run their e-commerce sites efficiently" stated Rob van Veen, SVP Energy & Infrastructure at Prysmian Group. "Our digital journey will now continue, supporting more and more the transformation from customer centricity to customer proximity'.

As in most large organizations, Prysmian Group had different systems and technologies to manage their vast amounts of product data. Integrating the PIM solution in the Group's IT landscape will contribute to have a more structured and harmonized way to describe product information and share them with customers, uncovering and exploiting the value behind product data. The solution is already live in 20 countries and involves different Business Units within the Group with expansions planned for 2022.

Inriver's platform is SaaS-based and helped ensure the reliability and ease of use integrating different systems and technologies across the Prysmian ecosystem. This became especially important as teams worked remotely for extended periods of time, and ease of use and accessibility were essential during the pandemic.

"Thanks to the PIM, now we have a single source and a single platform that collects all our product information, allowing us to talk the same business language. With inriver, we can now apply best practices to our product data to drive our business." added Stefano Brandinali, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Prysmian Group.

In addition, as consumers become more eco-conscious, they expect transparency across supply chains to be easily found via product information. Sustainability has always been a priority for Prysmian Group, but with millions of products, different suppliers, and partners, showcasing this was challenging at the product-level. Therefore, Prysmian started to embed sustainability data in their PIM (ie the new Eco Cable label) and are planning to enhance this approach further in future.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €10 billion, about 28,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

VP Communication & Non-Financial Reporting

Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Investor Relations

Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
