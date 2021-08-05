Prysmian S p A : Group to provide 200 km of Steel Tube & Thermoplastic Electro-Hydraulic Umbilical to Petrobras in Brazil, for a total worth of about 66 M 

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP TO PROVIDE 200 KM OF STEEL TUBE & THERMOPLASTIC ELECTRO-HYDRAULIC

UMBILICAL TO PETROBRAS IN BRAZIL, FOR A TOTAL WORTH OF ABOUT 66 M €

THE CONTRACT FOLLOWS THE RECENT AWARD FOR A 350 KM SUPPLY AND REMARKS THE ROLE OF THE GROUP OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGIES' FOR A DIGITAL AND ELECTRIFIED GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION

Milan 5 August, 2021 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry has been awarded a new contract by Petrobras for a total supply of 200 km of high-enddeep-waterelectro-hydraulic umbilicals using both Steel Tube and Thermoplastic technology, alongside specialized offshore and logistic services, for upgrades in brown and green fiels projects in Brazil.

The contract is worth approximately 66 M € and follows the recently announced award for a first supply of 350 km of umbilicals to meet the technological demand of Petrobras installation and operation upgrades. Steel Tube and Thermoplastic umbilicals will be engineered, produced, tested and delivered during 2022-2025 by the Group's Excellence Centre for subsea dynamic technologies in Vila Velha.

Prysmian Group relies on unparalleled competences and experience developed over the years and a dedicated Offshore Specialties unit to deliver solutions for the most challenging subsea projects that grant the highest standards in terms of operation performance, reliability and overall safety.

"We are proudly committed to deliver advanced offshore technologies, with passion, dedication and expertise that translate into adapting our best technology solutions to our partners' specific operational demand to fulfill the ever- increasing drive towards a digital, remote and electrified global industrial transformation", states Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU Prysmian Group.

"This new award does not only reconfirm the value of our long-term relationship with Petrobras, it also highlights once more the path undertaken globally towards a safer and more efficient use of resources", he added.

Prysmian Group

