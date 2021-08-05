Log in
Prysmian S p A : Group to provide 200 km of Steel Tube & Thermoplastic Electro-Hydraulic Umbilical to Petrobras in Brazil, for a total worth of about 66 M 

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP TO PROVIDE 200 KM OF STEEL TUBE & THERMOPLASTIC ELECTRO-HYDRAULIC

UMBILICAL TO PETROBRAS IN BRAZIL, FOR A TOTAL WORTH OF ABOUT 66 M €

THE CONTRACT FOLLOWS THE RECENT AWARD FOR A 350 KM SUPPLY AND REMARKS THE ROLE OF THE GROUP OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGIES' FOR A DIGITAL AND ELECTRIFIED GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION

Milan 5 August, 2021 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry has been awarded a new contract by Petrobras for a total supply of 200 km of high-enddeep-waterelectro-hydraulic umbilicals using both Steel Tube and Thermoplastic technology, alongside specialized offshore and logistic services, for upgrades in brown and green fiels projects in Brazil.

The contract is worth approximately 66 M € and follows the recently announced award for a first supply of 350 km of umbilicals to meet the technological demand of Petrobras installation and operation upgrades. Steel Tube and Thermoplastic umbilicals will be engineered, produced, tested and delivered during 2022-2025 by the Group's Excellence Centre for subsea dynamic technologies in Vila Velha.

Prysmian Group relies on unparalleled competences and experience developed over the years and a dedicated Offshore Specialties unit to deliver solutions for the most challenging subsea projects that grant the highest standards in terms of operation performance, reliability and overall safety.

"We are proudly committed to deliver advanced offshore technologies, with passion, dedication and expertise that translate into adapting our best technology solutions to our partners' specific operational demand to fulfill the ever- increasing drive towards a digital, remote and electrified global industrial transformation", states Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU Prysmian Group.

"This new award does not only reconfirm the value of our long-term relationship with Petrobras, it also highlights once more the path undertaken globally towards a safer and more efficient use of resources", he added.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €10 billion, about 28,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

VP Communication & Public Affairs

Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Investor Relations

Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

This press release is available on the company website at www.prysmiangroup.comand in the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information provided by Spafid Connect S.p.A. at www.emarketstorage.com.

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
