Prysmian S p A : Industry leader Prysmian Group files legal proceedings for patents' infringements against Emtelle UK Limited

Milan, Italy - 11/27/2020 - 12:42 PM

Prysmian S.P.A, the world's leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, together with its subsidiary in the UK Prysmian Cables & Systems Limited, today announced to have commenced proceedings for patent infringement in the UK High Court against Emtelle UK Limited ("Emtelle"). Prysmian claims that Emtelle's FibreFlow products infringe the UK designations of Prysmian's European Patents EP(UK) 1,420,279 B1 and EP (UK) 1,668,392B1 ("the Patents") for fibre optic cables.

"We are committed to the supply and promotion of innovative products as a key component for future-proof sustainable broadband networks. The Group has undertaken intense R&D activities and major investments over the years, and our telecom cables can now boast the industry record for fibre count and density, with many innovative patents filed in the field of optical cables and related technologies",stated Philippe Vanhille, EVP Telecom Business at Prysmian Group."For this reason, we are more and more attentive to protecting our technology and investment against any unauthorized use of our patents".

The European Patent EP '392 relates to telecommunication optical cables, and in particular to a telecommunication optical cable with a highly reduced diameter.

The European Patent EP '279 relates to optical fibre telecommunications cables, particularly an optimized stranded optical cable design.