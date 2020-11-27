Log in
Prysmian S p A : Industry leader Prysmian Group files legal proceedings for patents' infringements against Emtelle UK Limited

11/27/2020 | 10:23am EST
EVP Vanhille: "Protecting our technology and investments in innovation is key"

Milan, Italy - 11/27/2020 - 12:42 PM

Prysmian S.P.A, the world's leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, together with its subsidiary in the UK Prysmian Cables & Systems Limited, today announced to have commenced proceedings for patent infringement in the UK High Court against Emtelle UK Limited ("Emtelle"). Prysmian claims that Emtelle's FibreFlow products infringe the UK designations of Prysmian's European Patents EP(UK) 1,420,279 B1 and EP (UK) 1,668,392B1 ("the Patents") for fibre optic cables.

"We are committed to the supply and promotion of innovative products as a key component for future-proof sustainable broadband networks. The Group has undertaken intense R&D activities and major investments over the years, and our telecom cables can now boast the industry record for fibre count and density, with many innovative patents filed in the field of optical cables and related technologies",stated Philippe Vanhille, EVP Telecom Business at Prysmian Group."For this reason, we are more and more attentive to protecting our technology and investment against any unauthorized use of our patents".

The European Patent EP '392 relates to telecommunication optical cables, and in particular to a telecommunication optical cable with a highly reduced diameter.
The European Patent EP '279 relates to optical fibre telecommunications cables, particularly an optimized stranded optical cable design.

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:22:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 10 230 M 12 198 M 12 198 M
Net income 2020 230 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2020 1 995 M 2 379 M 2 379 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 6 897 M 8 212 M 8 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,06 €
Last Close Price 26,20 €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Andrea Pirondini Chief Operating Officer
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.21.92%8 212
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.89%5 060
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-8.55%4 373
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.42.14%4 217
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.15.58%3 282
NEXANS20.26%2 687
