Prysmian S p A : RECORD 4.8 BILLION PROJECT ORDERS SECURED IN 2021

Milan, 1 March 2022. The Board of Directors of Prysmian S.p.A. approved today the Group's consolidated results for 20213. "The recovery trend gained pace at the end of the year, allowing the Group to close 2021 with sharp growth in revenue and exceed the guidance previously announced to the market," stated CEO Valerio Battista. For the first time, sales exceeded €12 billion, a record milestone, and Adjusted EBITDA grew sharply, with stable margins despite significant rises in commodity prices. In particular, our results were driven by the resilience of the Energy business segment and the recovery in Telecom. Flawless execution of submarine cable projects in progress, also led to a recovery in the Projects segment, a business positively exposed to the energy transition, where the Group has reaffirmed its technological and market leadership, acquiring record orders worth approximately €4.8 billion in the year. With the aim of consolidating our position in the US market, we are also planning to build a new submarine cable plant in the USA. We have started 2022 with the same conviction and determination, which includes setting ambitious new targets for the year, with an expected Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €1,010 million to €1,080 million and a free cash flow target of €400 million ±15%," concluded Valerio Battista. Excluding the Projects segment. Excluding cash flows due to acquisitions, disposals and antitrust-related issues. 33 The Consolidated Financial Statements and Draft Separate Financial Statements are currently still being audited.

FINANCIAL RESULTS Group sales grew to a record €12,736 million, with an organic change of +10.9% (+13,6% in Q4); excluding the Projects segment, the organic change was +11.0%. The Energy business segment confirmed its resilience, with organic growth of +10.7% compared to 2020 and +3.8% compared to 2019, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Trade & Installer and cables for renewable energy performed particularly well while Power Distribution demonstrated a strong recovery during Q4 in North America. The Telecom segment also benefited from the favourable trends within the US market, reporting +12.7% organic growth. Prysmian's comprehensive execution in submarine cable projects was the main driver for the Projects segment, sharply accelerating in Q4 with a +34.7% increase over the same period of 2020, exceeding the Group's expectations. Adjusted EBITDA rose by +16.2% to €976 million, exceeding the Group's upper range of expectations and revised guidance of €920-€970 million. There was also a strong acceleration in Q4, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching €251 million (the best fourth quarter performance ever in the Group's history). Exchange rates generated a negative impact of approximately €11 million during 2021. The Group result, net of the cumulative exchange rate effect in the two years (equal to €55 million) was higher than in 2019. Margins remained substantially stable, despite the impact of increasing metal prices, with the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Sales at 7.7% (8.6% restated at 2020 metal prices) compared to 8.4% in 2020. The Energy segment confirmed its resilience, particularly in terms of profitability, driven by the Trade & Installers' crucial contribution, with Power Distribution also showing signs of a recovery in Q4, driven by US demand. Margins remained stable across the Telecom segment, due to efficiency-building measures and an enhanced product mix. The Projects segment recovered markedly, reporting an increased Adjusted EBITDA mainly driven by a record Q4 performance. EBITDA was €927 million (€781 million in 2020), net of costs for company reorganisations, non-recurring expenses and other non-operating expenses totalling €49 million (€59 million in 2020). These adjustments mainly included non-operating costs for €26 million and reorganisation charges for €21 million. Operating income amounted to €572 million, compared to €353 million in 2020. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to €308 million compared to €178 million in the previous year. Free Cash Flow before acquisitions and divestments stood at €365 million (also excluding antitrust related flows), exceeding the guidance. Despite having paid dividends of €134 million, the strong cash flow generation resulted in significant reduction of Net Financial Debt, which amounted to €1,760 million at year end (€1,986 million at 31 December 2020). The significant deleverage was achieved thanks to solid cash generation of €365 million, excluding outflows from acquisitions and disposals amounting to €93 million and as cash inflow of €58 million related to an antitrust settlement agreement. The factors that allowed this level of cash generation: operating cash flows before changes in net working capital amounting to €883 million;

collection of dividends from affiliates totalling €8 million.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS (in millions of Euro) 2021 2020 Change % % organic sales(*) Sales 12,736 10,016 27.1% 11.0% Adjusted EBITDA before share of net 958 822 16.5% profit/(loss) of equity-accounted companies Adjusted EBITDA 976 840 16.2% EBITDA 927 781 18.7% Adjusted operating income 647 515 25.6% Operating income 572 353 Profit/(Loss) before taxes 476 252 Net profit/(loss) for the period 310 174 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 308 178 *Excluding Projects (in millions of Euro) 31 December 31 December Change 2021 2020 Net fixed assets 5,304 4,971 333 Net working capital 650 523 127 Provisions and net deferred taxes (659) (579) (80) Net Capital Employed 5,295 4,915 380 Employee provisions 446 506 (60) Shareholders' equity 3,089 2,423 666 of which: attributable to minority interest 174 164 10 Net financial debt 1,760 1,986 (226) Total financing and equity 5,295 4,915 380 2021 CONSOLIDATED DISCLOSURE OF NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION: IMPROVED ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE The Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Disclosure of Non-financial Information (DNF) complying with Legislative Decree 254/16, with specific regard to environmental, social and personnel aspect, respect for human rights and the fight against active and passive corruption. The total economic value generated, namely the overall wealth created by the Group for all stakeholders, stood at €13,484 million in 2021 (€10,273 million in 2020)4. The creation of shareholder value is shown by the Total Shareholders' Return, which amounted to +196%, achieved since listing. Environmental performance improved as a result of the efficiency actions undertaken: CO 2 emissions amounted to 678,000 t eq. in 2021 (870,000 t eq. in 2019, down -22,1% on the 2019 baseline) - Scope 1 and Scope 2 market based;

emissions amounted to 678,000 t eq. in 2021 (870,000 t eq. in 2019, down -22,1% on the 2019 baseline) - Scope 1 and Scope 2 market based; total recycled waste was stable at 69%;

20.9% of cables assessed using ECO CABLE CRITERIA (vs 1% in 2020). In 2021, the Group improved its positioning in the main sustainability indexes, ranking first with a score of 87/100 in the ELQ Electrical Components & Equipments of the Dow Jones Sustainability World, also confirming its inclusion in other indices, i.e., FTSE4Good (3.8/5), MSCI (AA), Bloomberg and STOXX Global ESG Index. Prysmian also achieved Ecovadis' Platinum level and maintained a good level in the CDP Climate Change ESG index (B). 4 Formed by: Spending on Suppliers, Payment to Staff, Payment to Lenders, Payment to the Public Administration, Contributions to Communities.

PROJECTS O RGANIC GROWTH AND MARGINS IMPROVED . S TRONG EXECUTION IN Q4

RGANIC GROWTH AND MARGINS IMPROVED TRONG EXECUTION IN R ECORD €4.8 BN ORDERS SECURED , THANKS TO TECHNOLOGICAL LEADERSHIP AND OPERATING CAPABILITIES

ECORD ORDERS SECURED THANKS TO TECHNOLOGICAL LEADERSHIP AND OPERATING CAPABILITIES T ESTS COMPLETED SUCCESSFULLY , CABLE PRODUCTION FOR THE G ERMAN C ORRIDORS STARTED

Sales in the Projects segment amounted to €1,594 million in 2021, with a +10.2% organic change compared to 2020, sharply accelerating in Q4, which posted a +34.7% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA rose to €210 million (€186 million in 2020), slightly improving in terms of profitability: ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to sales at 13.2% compared to 13.0% in 2020. The positive organic growth reported by the Projects segment was mainly attributable to the excellent execution of Submarine Power Cables projects in H2, and particularly in the last three months. The key projects under execution in the reporting period were the Crete-Peloponnese region and Crete-Attica interconnection projects in Greece; the link between Great Britain and Denmark (Viking Link); the offshore wind farm projects in France and in Germany (Dolwin5). The Group took some key steps forward in the plan of a new submarine power cable plant in the United States. At beginning of 2022 the acquisition of a site in Massachusetts, a State intended to become a hub for the development of the offshore wind industry in the USA, was finalized. In the High Voltage Underground Cables business, after successfully completing the qualification tests, the production of 525 kV P-Laser cables for the German Corridors was launched, with the manufacturing of the first 80 km of cables. In 2021, the Group's technological leadership and execution capabilities allowed it to secure submarine and land cable projects for a total of approximately € 4.8 billion. At 31 December 2021, the Group's total order book was at a record €4.4 billion, considering exclusively the contracts for which the Notice to Proceed had already been issued. In the United States the group achieved a prominent position both in the offshore wind farm industry - through the acquisition of the Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects - and in the high voltage underground sector with the SOO Green project. (in millions of Euro) 2021 2020 Change % Sales 1,594 1,438 10.8% % organic sales change 10.2% Adjusted EBITDA 210 186 12.4% % of sales 13.2% 13.0%