Prysmian S p A : REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE 2022

GLOSSARY

Shareholders' Meeting: the general Shareholders' Meeting of Prysmian S.p.A.

The Code/Code for Corporate Governance: the Code for Corporate Governance - published in January 2020 - approved by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Ital- iana S.p.A. [Italian Stock Exchange], ABI [Italian Banking Association], ANIA [National Association of Insurance Companies], Assogestioni [Italian Association of Asset Management Com- panies], Assonime [Association of Italian Joint Stock Companies] and Confindustria [General Confederation of Italian Industry].

Civil Code: the Italian Civil Code.

Board of Directors/Board: the Prysmian S.p.A. Board of Directors.

Financial Year: 2022, the financial year of this Report.

Group/Prysmian Group: Prysmian S.p.A. and the companies it controls directly or indirectly.

Board Regulation: regulation adopted by the Prysmian Board of Directors pursuant to Article 3, recommendation 11 of the Corporate Governance Code which defines the duties and operating methods of the Board of Directors and the committees it has established, as well as some of the duties of the company's main governance figures. The document is available on the Company website www.prysmiangroup.comin the Company/Governance section.

Consob Issuer Regulation: the Issuers' Regulation issued by Consob with Resolution no. 11971 of 1999 (as subsequently modified).

Report: the report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure as set out in Article 123- bis of the Consolidated Financial Act.

Annual Integrated Report: document that includes the consolidated financial statements of Prysmian Group and the financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A., as well as the consolidated non-financial report prepared pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016.

Remuneration Report: Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Consolidated Financial Act, prepared in accordance with Article 84-quater of the Consob Issuer Regulation, available on the Company website www.prysmiangroup.comin the Company/Governance/Remuneration policy section.

IC&RMS: the internal control and risks management system.

Company or Prysmian: Prysmian S.p.A., a company with registered offices in Milan, Via Chiese 6, tax code and Companies Register of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi No. 04866320965.

By-laws: The By-laws of Prysmian S.p.A., as updated on 12 April 2022, available on the Company website www.prysmiangroup.comin the Company/Governance section.

Consolidated Financial Act: Consolidated Financial Act: Italian Legislative Decree 58 of 24 Feb- ruary 1998, (as subsequently amended).