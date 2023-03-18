Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prysmian S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:37:21 2023-03-17 pm EDT
35.55 EUR   -1.00%
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2022
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on share capital increase serving an incentive plan. point 1 of the agenda (extraordinary session)
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on shares buy-back and disposal authorization. point 3 of the agenda
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prysmian S p A : REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE 2022

03/18/2023 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Consolidated Financial Act (traditional governance and control model)

Report for Financial Year: 2022

Approval of the report: 9 March 2023

PRYSMIAN S.p.A.

www.prysmiangroup.com

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. - REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE - 2022

CONTENTS

GLOSSARY

4

1.

ISSUER PROFILE

5

2. INFORMATION ON THE OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

ACT) AS AT 31/12/2022

7

A)

SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

7

B)

RESTRICTIONS ON THE TRANSFER OF SECURITIES

7

C)

SIGNIFICANT HOLDINGS IN THE SHARE CAPITAL

7

D)

SECURITIES WITH SPECIAL RIGHTS

8

E)

EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP: MECHANISM FOR EXERCISING VOTING RIGHTS

8

F)

RESTRICTIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS

8

G)

SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS

8

H)

CHANGE OF CONTROL CLAUSES AND BY-LAW PROVISIONS CONCERNING PUBLIC TENDER OFFERS

8

I)

DELEGATION OF POWER TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL AND AUTHORISATIONS TO PURCHASE OWN SHARES

8

L)

DIRECTION AND COORDINATION ACTIVITIES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 2497 ET SEQ. OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE)

9

3.

COMPLIANCE

11

4.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

12

4.1. ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

12

4.2. APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT

13

4.3. COMPOSITION

16

4.3.1. LIST OF CANDIDATES SUBMITTED BY THE OUTGOING BOARD AND GUIDELINES

17

4.3.2. DIRECTORS' PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL CHARACTERISTICS

18

4.3.3. DIVERSITY CRITERIA AND POLICIES FOR THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND WITHIN THE ORGANISATION

26

4.3.4. MAXIMUM NUMBER OF APPOINTMENTS IN OTHER COMPANIES

28

4.4. FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

28

4.4.1. DUTIES AND FUNCTIONING

29

4.4.2. BOARD REGULATION

31

4.5. ROLE OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

32

4.5.1. INDUCTION PROGRAMME

33

4.5.2. COMPANY SECRETARY

34

4.6. EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

34

4.6.1. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - CEO

34

4.6.2. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

35

4.6.3. CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

38

4.6.3. CHAIRPERSON

39

4.6.4. REPORTING TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

39

4.6.5. OTHER EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

39

4.7. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

39

4.7.1. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

39

4.7.2. MEETINGS OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

41

4.7.3. LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

41

5. MANAGEMENT OF CORPORATE INFORMATION

42

6.

BOARD COMMITTEES

44

7.

SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

45

8. SELF-ASSESSMENT, SUCCESSION AND REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS - REMUNERATION AND NOMINATION

COMMITTEE

48

8.1. SELF-ASSESSMENT

48

8.2. SUCCESSION PLANS

49

8.3. REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS

51

8.3.1. REMUNERATION POLICY

51

8.3.2. FIXED REMUNERATION OF THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND TOP MANAGEMENT

51

8.3.3. VARIABLE REMUNERATION AND SHARE-BASEDREMUNERATION PLANS

52

8.3.4. REMUNERATION OF NON-EXECUTIVEDIRECTORS

52

8.3.5. EARNING AND PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION

53

8.4. REMUNERATION AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

54

9. INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - CONTROL AND RISKS COMMITTEE

58

9.1. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

61

9.2. CONTROL AND RISKS COMMITTEE

61

9.3. CHIEF COMPLIANCE & INTERNAL AUDIT OFFICER

64

9.4. ORGANISATIONAL MODEL PURSUANT TO ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE 231/2001 AND MONITORING BOARD

65

9.5. STATUTORY AUDITING COMPANY

67

2

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. - REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE - 2022

9.6. MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL REPORTS

68

9.7. COORDINATION BETWEEN PARTIES INVOLVED IN THE INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

69

10.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS

70

11.

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

71

11.1. APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT

71

11.2. COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING

73

11.2.1. PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILS OF EACH STATUTORY AUDITOR

74

11.2.2. DIVERSITY CRITERIA AND POLICIES

76

11.2.3. INDEPENDENCE

76

11.2.4. REMUNERATION

77

12.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

79

12.1. ACCESS TO INFORMATION

79

12.2. DIALOGUE WITH THE SHAREHOLDERS

80

13.

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

82

14.

OTHER CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES

84

15.

CHANGES SINCE THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

85

16. CONSIDERATIONS ON THE LETTER OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

86

TABLES

87

3

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. - REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE - 2022

GLOSSARY

Shareholders' Meeting: the general Shareholders' Meeting of Prysmian S.p.A.

The Code/Code for Corporate Governance: the Code for Corporate Governance - published in January 2020 - approved by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Ital- iana S.p.A. [Italian Stock Exchange], ABI [Italian Banking Association], ANIA [National Association of Insurance Companies], Assogestioni [Italian Association of Asset Management Com- panies], Assonime [Association of Italian Joint Stock Companies] and Confindustria [General Confederation of Italian Industry].

Civil Code: the Italian Civil Code.

Board of Directors/Board: the Prysmian S.p.A. Board of Directors.

Financial Year: 2022, the financial year of this Report.

Group/Prysmian Group: Prysmian S.p.A. and the companies it controls directly or indirectly.

Board Regulation: regulation adopted by the Prysmian Board of Directors pursuant to Article 3, recommendation 11 of the Corporate Governance Code which defines the duties and operating methods of the Board of Directors and the committees it has established, as well as some of the duties of the company's main governance figures. The document is available on the Company website www.prysmiangroup.comin the Company/Governance section.

Consob Issuer Regulation: the Issuers' Regulation issued by Consob with Resolution no. 11971 of 1999 (as subsequently modified).

Report: the report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure as set out in Article 123- bis of the Consolidated Financial Act.

Annual Integrated Report: document that includes the consolidated financial statements of Prysmian Group and the financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A., as well as the consolidated non-financial report prepared pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016.

Remuneration Report: Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Consolidated Financial Act, prepared in accordance with Article 84-quater of the Consob Issuer Regulation, available on the Company website www.prysmiangroup.comin the Company/Governance/Remuneration policy section.

IC&RMS: the internal control and risks management system.

Company or Prysmian: Prysmian S.p.A., a company with registered offices in Milan, Via Chiese 6, tax code and Companies Register of Milan, Monza Brianza and Lodi No. 04866320965.

By-laws: The By-laws of Prysmian S.p.A., as updated on 12 April 2022, available on the Company website www.prysmiangroup.comin the Company/Governance section.

Consolidated Financial Act: Consolidated Financial Act: Italian Legislative Decree 58 of 24 Feb- ruary 1998, (as subsequently amended).

4

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. - REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE - 2022

1. ISSUER PROFILE

Prysmian S.p.A., the holding company heading one of the world's top cable industry groups, is active in the design, development, manufacture, supply and installation of a wide range of cables for many different applications in the power, and telecommunications industries.

The Prysmian Group, present in 50 countries with 108 manufacturing plants, 26 R&D centres and some 30,000 employees, is well positioned in high-tech markets by offering an extensive range of products, services, technology and know-how. In the energy sector, the Group operates in the business of underground & submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, including special cables for applications in various industrial sectors, and medium & low voltage cables for construction and infrastructure. For the telecommunications sec- tor, the Group manufactures cables & accessories for voice, video and data transmission, with a full range of optical fibre, optical & copper cables, and connectivity systems.

Since 3 May 2007, Prysmian securities have been listed on EURONEXT Milan (formerly the MTA) managed by the Italian Stock Exchange. In September 2007, the securities were admitted to the FTSE/MIB index. Borsa Italiana announced the launch of the new MIB® ESG index on 10 October 2021. This is the first ESG index dedicated to leading Italian issuers with the best ESG practices and Prysmian has been included.

Since March 2010, following the former majority shareholder's sale of its interest in the Com- pany, the Company assumed a genuine public company structure, characterised by a broad and diversified shareholder base.

The Company's Corporate Governance structure has been drawn from the recommendations and standards contained in the Corporate Governance Code, by which the Company abides. The rules of Corporate Governance are a direct expression of the standards and procedures that the Company has adopted and undertakes to comply with to ensure effectiveness and transparency in all transactions.

The Company has adopted a traditional governance and control model characterised by a Shareholders' Meeting, a Board of Directors and a Board of Statutory Auditors. This Corporate Governance system is based on the core role of the Board of Directors (as the most senior body delegated to manage the Company in the interests of shareholders), on the transparency of decision-making processes, on an effective internal control system, on careful rules governing potential conflicts of interest and on appropriate standards of conduct for related party trans- actions.

Prysmian has implemented this system by drawing up and adopting codes, standards, rules and procedures that govern and regulate the performance of all the Company's organisational and operational bodies.

The Board of Directors has the broadest possible powers of ordinary and extraordinary admin- istration, except for those, which by law are the exclusive prerogative of the Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Statutory Auditors oversees compliance with the law, the By-laws and the standards of good management in the performance of company activities whilst also monitoring the adequacy of the Company's organisational structure, internal control, administrative and accounting systems.

The independent audit of the accounts is entrusted to a specialist firm registered at the Register of Auditors held by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board of Directors gives significant priority to the leading role of the Prysmian Group in order to pursue sustainable growth and consistent value creation for the Company over the medium-long term.

5

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 09:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2022
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on share capital increase serving an incentive plan. point 1 of th..
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on shares buy-back and disposal authorization. point 3 of the agen..
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on net profit allocation. point 2 of the agenda
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on financial statements. point 1 of the agenda
PU
03/17Prysmian S.p.A. - Compliance with market disclosure requirements March 2023
AQ
03/16Prysmian S P A : Clarification on the record date
PU
03/15Prysmian S P A : Information on share capital and instructions for the shareholders' right..
PU
03/15Prysmian S P A : Proxy-form for designated representative (art. 135-undecies t.u.f.)
PU
03/15Prysmian S P A : Ordinary proxy-form (art. 135-novies t.u.f.)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 914 M 16 964 M 16 964 M
Net income 2022 624 M 665 M 665 M
Net Debt 2022 1 505 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 9 367 M 9 985 M 9 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,55 €
Average target price 39,52 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.2.57%9 985
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-29.97%4 744
NEXANS3.61%4 054
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION25.34%3 150
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.14.54%2 356
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.64%2 330