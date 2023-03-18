Advanced search
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:37:21 2023-03-17 pm EDT
35.55 EUR   -1.00%
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2022
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on share capital increase serving an incentive plan. point 1 of the agenda (extraordinary session)
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on shares buy-back and disposal authorization. point 3 of the agenda
PU
Prysmian S p A : REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. POINT 1 OF THE AGENDA

03/18/2023 | 05:57am EDT
PRYSMIAN S.P.A. - ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - 19 APRIL 2023

REPORT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PRYSMIAN S.P.A. ("PRYSMIAN" OR THE "COMPANY") TO VOTE, AS ITEM NUMBER ONE OF THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY SESSION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING SCHEDULED ON 19 APRIL 2023 (THE "SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING"), THE PROPOSAL TO APPROVE THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2022, PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 125-TER OF THE ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998, AS AMENDED AND UPDATED.

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. - ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - 19 APRIL 2023

1. Approval of the financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A. as of 31 December 2022, accompanied by the Reports of the Board of Directors, of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor. Presentation of the Annual Integrated Report which includes the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and the consolidated non-financial report for the year 2022.

The Board of Directors submits for the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which will be published within the terms of the law and to which reference is made for all relevant information about, and proposes to adopt the following resolution:

"The Shareholders' Meeting,

  • acknowledges the report by the Board of Directors,
  • acknowledges the reports by the Board of Statutory Auditors and by the Independent Auditors,
  • has examined the financial statements as of 31 December 2022, which close with a net profit of Euro 143,767,869,

RESOLVES

to approve:

  • the Directors' report;
  • the financial statements as of 31 December 2022;

as presented by the Board of Directors, as a whole, in their individual posts, along with theproposed allocations - which report a net profit of Euro 143,767,869."

Milan, 18 March 2023

* * *

1

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 09:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
