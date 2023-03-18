Prysmian S p A : REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. POINT 1 OF THE AGENDA

1. Approval of the financial statements of Prysmian S.p.A. as of 31 December 2022, accompanied by the Reports of the Board of Directors, of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditor. Presentation of the Annual Integrated Report which includes the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and the consolidated non-financial report for the year 2022.

The Board of Directors submits for the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which will be published within the terms of the law and to which reference is made for all relevant information about, and proposes to adopt the following resolution:

"The Shareholders' Meeting,

acknowledges the report by the Board of Directors,

acknowledges the reports by the Board of Statutory Auditors and by the Independent Auditors,

has examined the financial statements as of 31 December 2022, which close with a net profit of Euro 143,767,869,

RESOLVES

to approve:

the Directors' report;

the financial statements as of 31 December 2022;

as presented by the Board of Directors, as a whole, in their individual posts, along with theproposed allocations - which report a net profit of Euro 143,767,869."

Milan, 18 March 2023

* * *

