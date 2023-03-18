Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prysmian S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:37:21 2023-03-17 pm EDT
35.55 EUR   -1.00%
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2022
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on share capital increase serving an incentive plan. point 1 of the agenda (extraordinary session)
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on shares buy-back and disposal authorization. point 3 of the agenda
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prysmian S p A : REPORT ON NET PROFIT ALLOCATION. POINT 2 OF THE AGENDA

03/18/2023 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. - ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - 19 APRIL 2023

REPORT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PRYSMIAN S.P.A. ("PRYSMIAN" OR THE "COMPANY") TO VOTE, AS ITEM NUMBER TWO OF THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY SESSION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING SCHEDULED ON 19 APRIL 2023 (THE "SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING"), THE PROPOSAL TO ALLOCATE THE RESULT OF THE YEAR,

PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 125-TER OF THE ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998, AS AMENDED AND

UPDATED.

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. - ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - 19 APRIL 2023

2. Allocation of net profit for the year and distribution of dividend.

The Board of Directors proposes to resolve, from the profit for the 2022 financial year and on profit reserves, the distribution of a gross dividend of Euro 0.60 to each voting ordinary share. Considering the issued ordinary shares, equal to no. 268,144,246, included the no. 4,601,362 treasury shares directly owned as of today which have no right to profits, the total amount to be distributed would be equal to approximately Euro 158 million.

The number of shares with right to dividends will be calculated with reference to the evidence of the accounts in relation to the end of the accounting day under art. 83-terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (so called "Record Date").

Subject to the approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the items of the agenda related to (i) the long-term incentive plan for Prysmian Group's employees and the executive Directors of Prysmian S.p.A. with the granting of ordinary shares of the Company issued pursuant to capital increase, and (ii) the share capital increase free of charge, under art. 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, serving the abovementioned long-term incentive plan, it is proposed to allocate to the "Reserve for share issuance as per article 2349 of the Civil Code" the amount of Euro 950,000. Finally, considering the 2023 calendar year approved by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., it is proposed that the dividend will be payable from 26 April 2023, with Record Date on 25 April 2023 and shares going ex-div on 24 April 2023.

Considering the above, the Board of Directors proposes the following resolution:

"The Shareholders' Meeting,

examined the financial statements as of 31 December 2022, which close with a net profit ofEuro 143,767,869,

RESOLVES

to allocate the net profit for the year as follows:

  • Euro 950,000 to the "Reserve for share issuance as per article 2349 of the Civil Code", subject to the approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of today of both the incentive plan to be executed with the granting of new shares, and the relevant share capital increase serving said incentive plan;
  • to each voting ordinary share (considering the treasury shares directly owned) a gross dividend of Euro 0.60, equal to approximately Euro 158 million, drawn from the residual net profit for the year and, for approximately Euro 15 million from the profit reserve "Retained earnings".

The dividend will be payable from 26 April 2023, with Record Date on 25 April 2023 and sharesgoing ex-divon 24 April 2023".

Milan, 18 March 2023

* * *

1

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 09:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on corporate governance and ownership structure 2022
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on share capital increase serving an incentive plan. point 1 of th..
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on shares buy-back and disposal authorization. point 3 of the agen..
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on net profit allocation. point 2 of the agenda
PU
05:57aPrysmian S P A : Report on financial statements. point 1 of the agenda
PU
03/17Prysmian S.p.A. - Compliance with market disclosure requirements March 2023
AQ
03/16Prysmian S P A : Clarification on the record date
PU
03/15Prysmian S P A : Information on share capital and instructions for the shareholders' right..
PU
03/15Prysmian S P A : Proxy-form for designated representative (art. 135-undecies t.u.f.)
PU
03/15Prysmian S P A : Ordinary proxy-form (art. 135-novies t.u.f.)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 914 M 16 964 M 16 964 M
Net income 2022 624 M 665 M 665 M
Net Debt 2022 1 505 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 9 367 M 9 985 M 9 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,55 €
Average target price 39,52 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.2.57%9 985
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-29.97%4 744
NEXANS3.61%4 054
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION25.34%3 150
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.14.54%2 356
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.64%2 330