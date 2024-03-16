The year 2023 was characterised by the launch of important changes in the Group's organisation and gov- ernance. In fact, the first months of the financial year saw the involvement of myself, in my capacity as Chairman of the Remunerations and Nominations Commit- tee, together with the Chairman of the Board and the Lead Independent Director, in updating the succession plan, with a particular focus on the position of the CEO, supported by an external independent advisor, Egon Zehnder. The process involved the identification of candidates from outside and inside the Company, evaluated based on the personal and professional characteristics that the CEO of a complex, listed, international industrial company like Prysmian must have. On 26 May 2023, the Board of Directors resolved to designate Massimo Battaini, current Director and Chief Operating Officer of Prysmian Group, as the next candidate for the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Prysmian Group, having been informed by the Company's current CEO, Valerio Battista, of his unavailability to serve as CEO for the next mandate (2024-2026). Massimo Battaini is therefore included as candidate for the role of Director and Chief Executive Officer in the Slate of the outgoing Board. During the following months, the Remunerations and Nominations Committee started the process of determining the remuneration of the new CEO, also in this case with the support of independent external advisors (Mercer, Willis Towers Wat- son and Korn Ferry) for specific benchmarking activity. In fact, we considered it particularly crucial to assess

The year 2023 was characterized by an exceptional business performance, which allowed us to achieve our best results ever, with a Group Adjusted EBITDA of €1.628 billion, 9,4% higher than the 2022 result of €1.488 billion and consistent with the upwardly revised guidance communicated to the market in July 2023. Other indicators confirm that 2023 was a successful year. The Free Cash Flow amounted to €724 million (+29,5% on 2022), exceeding the July 2023 guidance. The Board of Directors proposed the distribution of a dividend of €0.70 per share (+17% on 2023), for a total amount of about €190 million. The recorded business performance makes us very confident about the real- isation of the strategic plan presented last October at the Capital Market Day.

I am pleased to present to you the Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid, that, in the traditional spirit of full transparency which has always inspired our communication with the stakeholders, aims at providing a complete picture of the results of the application of the remuneration policy in relation to the Prysmian's Group performance in 2023 and describing the remuneration policy applicable for the two-year period 2024-25.

the appropriateness of the proposal also with respect to market practices, in particular in the industrial goods sector, as well as in consideration of the outgoing CEO's remuneration, the profile of the new CEO, and the principles and drivers of the Company's remuneration policy. Section I of this document provides details on the process carried out and the characteristics and levels of the new CEO's remuneration package in a dedicated chapter.

Moreover, the last few months of 2023 were characterised by the definition of the Group's new organisational structure, operational as of 1 January 2024 and communicated to the market on 19 December 2023, functional to the achievement of medium-long term growth ambitions and more in line with the structure of the market served by Prysmian, with the introduction of four new business segments (Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification and Digital Solutions), replacing the three previous Divisions (Projects, Energy, Telecom). The Group's leadership has been entrusted to a leadership team that was partly renewed by enhancing internal succession plans, also leveraging the continuity of the existing management. The new leadership team is characterised by a stronger international profile and an improvement in terms of the gender balance of Top Management.

With regard to the application of the Remuneration Policy, the long-term incentive plans presented to the Shareholders' Meeting last 19 April were actually launched in 2023: the GROW 2023-2025 equity Plan addressed to approximately 1,100 managers and the RES 2023-2026 monetary Plan addressed to key managers of the Transmission segment.

The BE IN plan, approved by the Shareholders' Meeting in 2022 and intended for all employees who are not recipients of individual incentive plans envisages, on a voluntary basis, the allocation in shares of a portion of local production bonuses: it was implemented for the first year in 2023 and the second edition is already underway. This plan, which represents an innovation among share plans, aims to extend share ownership to the blue-collar population, with a view to inclusion, engagement and sharing of the value created. As many as 12,000 employees participated in the BE IN Plan. Lastly, the YES - Your Employee Shares Plan, which offers for all Group employees the opportunity to purchase Company shares on favourable terms, turned 10 years old in 2023; in the same year it enabled more than 4,400 colleagues to invest in Prysmian shares.

The Value4All programme, which encloses the three share plans BE IN, YES and GROW, has made it possible to reach the ambitious goal of about 14,000 employees who are Prysmian shareholders. They represent about 46% of the total, in line with the Social Ambition's goal of achieving share ownership of at least 50% of employees by 2030.