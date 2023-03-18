Prysmian S p A : REPORT ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE SERVING AN INCENTIVE PLAN. POINT 1 OF THE AGENDA (EXTRAORDINARY SESSION)

1. Proposal for a free share capital increase, to be reserved for the incentive plan submitted to the approval of today's Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 950,000,00, by means of assignment pursuant to art. 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, of a corresponding amount withdrawn from profits or from profit reserves, with the issuance of no more than no. 9,500,000 ordinary shares with a par value of Euro 0.10 each. Contextual amendment of Article 6 of the Articles of Association. Related resolutions.

Shareholders,

The Board of Directors on March 9th, 2023 resolved to submit to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting the approval of a long term incentive plan reserved for employees and executive Directors of Prysmian S.p.A. and of Italian and foreign Prysmian Group's companies (the "Plan"), described in the information document prepared in accordance with Art. 84-bis of the regulation adopted by Consob with Resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently modified, made available to the Shareholders for review of point four of the agenda of the ordinary session of the Shareholders' Meeting.

The information document, which we ask you to review for more information on the Plan, lists the criteria for identifying the recipients and the features of the Plan and describes, in detail, the basic reasons for its adoption.

The Plan envisages the granting to the recipients, free-of-charge, of ordinary shares of the Company. These shares could be composed of newly issued shares resulting from increase in share capital, by either of profit or of profit reserves under art. 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, and of treasury shares owned by the Company.

In order to guarantee a sufficient supply of shares serving the Plan, the Board is submitting to you the proposal to increase the share capital, free-of-charge, for a maximum amount of Euro 950,000, through the award, under art. 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, of an equivalent maximum amount deriving from the "Reserve for share issuance as per article 2349 of the Civil Code" according to the ordinary session of the Shareholders' Meeting, with the issuance of up to no. 9,500,000 ordinary shares (equal to about the 3.5% of the current share capital) with a nominal value of Euro 0.10 each, to be offered to the employees of Prysmian Group.

We remind that, according to art. 23 of the Articles of Association: "The Shareholders' Meeting may also resolve, in accordance with art. 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, an extraordinary allocation of profits by issuing free shares for a nominal amount corresponding to such profits".

1. Reasons and assignment of the Increase in Capital

The Company, in coherence with the widespread standard practice at national and international level and in conformity with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code of listed companies regarding remuneration, considers that the Plan constitutes an instrument capable of involving particularly talented resources who occupies key positions in Prysmian S.p.A. and in other Prysmian Group's companies in the pursuit of the strategic objectives, as well as aligning the interests of the management, of the employees and the shareholders in a medium-long term perspective, oriented to a long-term sustainable value creation, as envisaged by Value4All's corporate strategy. This Plan also has the objective of contributing to the development of a culture of trust in the growth of the value of the Prysmian Group, by promoting the identification and the sense of belonging of the management and the employees involved, with significant effects in terms of loyalty and retention, also through the deferral of part of the annual bonus by receiving shares of the Company.

These goals justify the exclusion of the right of option in favour of the shareholders.