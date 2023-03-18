Prysmian S p A : REPORT ON SHARES BUY-BACK AND DISPOSAL AUTHORIZATION. POINT 3 OF THE AGENDA

3. Grant of authority to the Board of Directors to buy back and dispose of treasury shares pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code; revocation of the authorization to buy back and dispose of treasury shares under the shareholder resolution dated 12 April 2022; related resolutions.

With reference to the third item on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting is asked to resolve on the proposal to authorise the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code and article 132 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 dated 24 February 1998. The previous authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 12 April 2022 will expire on 12 October 2023.

1. Reasons for which the authorisation is required.

The authorisation to buy back and dispose of treasury shares, including those already owned by Prysmian, is being sought to give the Company authority that can be exercised:

to provide the Company with a portfolio of treasury shares (a stock deposit, so called " magazzino titoli "), that can be used in any extraordinary transactions (for example, merger, demerger, participation acquisition) and in order to implement the remuneration policies approved by the Shareholders' Meeting and applied to the Prysmian Group;

to dispose of treasury shares to satisfy share incentive plans or share granting or participation plans, also at favourable terms, reserved for Prysmian Group's directors and/or employees;

to allow efficient management of the Company's liquidity, by creating an investment opportunity even for its available liquidity.

2. Maximum number, class and nominal value of the treasury shares to which the

authorisation relates.

As of the date of this report, the subscribed, paid-in and notified to the competent Trade Register share capital of Prysmian amounts to Euro 26,814,424.60, divided into 268.144.246 ordinary shares with a nominal value of Euro 0.10 each, and the Company directly and indirectly owned 4,612,031 treasury shares, corresponding to around 1.7% of share capital with voting rights.

You are reminded that the amount of treasury shares any time held by the Company can be subject to reduction due to the following:

during the month of January 2021, the Company has issued a " Prysmian S.p.A. Euro 750 million Equity Linked Bonds due 2026 ", reserved to Institutional Investors. The bonds may be converted into newly issued shares of the Company, besides into treasury shares, at the Company's discretion;

", reserved to Institutional Investors. The bonds may be converted into newly issued shares of the Company, besides into treasury shares, at the Company's discretion; during the current financial year, incentives are expected to be paid out following the conclusion of the three years long-term incentive plan for Prysmian Group employees launched in 2020. Such incentive plan provides the granting of ordinary shares of the Company issued pursuant to capital increase, according to art. 2349 of the Italian Civil Code to be performed using profits or revenue reserves and, if needed according to plan

