Prysmian S p A : The Group presents the full range of products to support the energy transition in the region

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP AT MIDDLE EAST ENERGY 2022

THE GROUP PRESENTS THE FULL RANGE OF PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT THE ENERGY TRANSITION IN THE REGION

FOCUS ON INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY

Milan, 7 March 2022 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, will showcase its state-of-the-art technologies at Middle East Energy 2022, the electrical industry's largest show in the Middle East, taking place in Dubai from March 7 to 9, 2022 (booth H6.E10).

"Middle East Energy 2022 comes back in presence after two years and Prysmian Group is proud to present our full range of products at the event", stated Cinzia Farisè, CEO MEAT Region Prysmian Group. "We rely not only on a vast product range, but also on a strong presence with offices and factories throughout the Middle East to support the energy transition in the Region", she added.

Prysmian Group's presence at MEE 2022 will focus on Innovation and Sustainability as key themes.

To the Group, Innovation in the cable industry goes beyond sheer cable design and production technologies and has a much broader scope, from cable inventory management, to condition assessment and monitoring of electrical system both in large scale power grids and in residential applications.

Within the product portfolio on display, including a variety of Industrial applications, as well as Fire Performance cables for the construction industry, HV/EHV underground and submarine cable systems and innovative specialties such as the PRY- CAM technology, the Group will present its newly released fire alarm cable OCIFLAM X and an array of product ranges that reinforce the Group's commitment to Sustainability, like cable solutions for renewable energy applications, and innovative leadless cable designs for challenging environmental conditions.

Prysmian Group has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah (UAE), Istanbul (Turkey), Muscat, Sohar (Oman), Doha (Qatar) Manama (Bahrain) Riyadh (KSA) and Cairo (Egypt), and factories in Mudanya (Turkey), Muscat, Sohar (Oman), and Mumbai (India) and relies on a remarkable track record of major power industry development projects in the Region since 1980.

Recently the Group has been awarded two major projects: the Saudi-Egypt, a 500 kV HVDC submarine and land cable system to create an interconnection between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and, the ADNOC Lightning project, consisting of four HVDC 320 kV single-core cables with XLPE insulation that will connect the Al Mirfa onshore converter station to Al Ghallan, an artificial offshore island in the Arabian Gulf, located off the Abu Dhabi coast, in the United Arab Emirates. The two projects further confirm Prysmian Group's presence in the Middle East and unique expertise in applying its high added value HVDC technology and installation know-how in a challenging environment.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €12 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.