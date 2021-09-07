Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prysmian S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prysmian S p A : cable project for a new floating offshore wind farm in France

09/07/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN CABLE PROJECT FOR A NEW FLOATING OFFSHORE WIND FARM IN FRANCE

AN EXPORT SUBMARINE POWER CABLE SYSTEM FOR THE GRUISSAN OFFSHORE WINDFARM

THE PROJECT STRENGTHENS THE GROUP'S POSITION AS ENABLER OF THE TRANSITION TO RENEWABLE SOURCES

Milan, 07 September 2021 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, in consortium with Asso.subsea, a specialized submarine installation contractor, has signed a contract worth approximately €30 million with RTE, Réseau de Transport d'Électricité, for the development of an export submarine power cable system for the Gruissan floating offshore wind farm located in Southern France.

Prysmian Group will be responsible for the design, supply, termination, testing, and commissioning of one 66 kV three-core export submarine cable with EPR insulation for a total of 25 km and attached another 66kV submarine dynamic cables with EPR insulation for about 1 km connecting the shore to a floating sub-station. The Group will also provide additional 3 km of onshore 66 kV cables with XLPE insulation.

All submarine cables will be produced at Prysmian Group's centre of excellence in Nordenham (Germany), while the land cables will be manufactured at the Gron plant (France). The notice to proceed is planned by the end of November. Commissioning is scheduled for July 2023.

Asso.subsea, a technology-driven company specialised in providing offshore solutions worldwide, will undertake the installation services of the Project. Asso.subsea will designed and perform all marine works required for the project, such as cable loading, route preparatory works, cable installation and protection and HDD works at landfall.

Following the Kincardine and Provence Grand Large projects, Prysmian further consolidates its position in the floating offshore wind farm market, deploying its knowledge, experience, and capability to cope in this high-profile engineering pilot market.

This contract confirms the trust and confidence that RTE places in Prysmian, having already awarded the Group other projects such as those for the Fécamp, Courseulles-sur-Mer, St. Nazaire and Noirmoutier offshore wind farms.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €10 billion, about 28,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Lorenzo Caruso

Cristina Bifulco

VP Communication & Non-Financial Reporting

Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Investor Relations Director

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

Ph. 0039 02 6449.1

lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com

mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
05:12aPRYSMIAN S P A : cable project for a new floating offshore wind farm in France
PU
08/23PRYSMIAN S P A : Group Investing to support broadband development and 5G in Nort..
PU
08/10PRYSMIAN S P A : Announces the delivery of leonardo da vinci, the world's most a..
AQ
08/06SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Prysmian Unit Extends Contract With Solstand Offshore's Vesse..
MT
08/06SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Contract extension for CSV Normand Pacific
AQ
08/05PRYSMIAN S P A : Group - compliance with market disclosure requirements
AQ
08/05PRYSMIAN S P A : Group to provide 200 km of Steel Tube & Thermoplastic Electro-H..
PU
08/05PRYSMIAN S P A : Secures $78 Million Contract To Supply Umbilical Cable To Petro..
MT
08/04PRYSMIAN S P A : Compliance with market disclosure requirements
PU
08/03PRYSMIAN S P A : Group extends its Sirocco HD cable range for FTTx and 5G networ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 11 899 M 14 120 M 14 120 M
Net income 2021 328 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2021 1 855 M 2 201 M 2 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 8 684 M 10 301 M 10 305 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 29 826
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 32,97 €
Average target price 33,41 €
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.13.38%10 301
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-4.93%4 804
NEXANS50.72%4 632
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD114.38%4 290
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.94%4 003
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.39%3 115