Prysmian S p A : cable project for a new floating offshore wind farm in France

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN CABLE PROJECT FOR A NEW FLOATING OFFSHORE WIND FARM IN FRANCE

AN EXPORT SUBMARINE POWER CABLE SYSTEM FOR THE GRUISSAN OFFSHORE WINDFARM

THE PROJECT STRENGTHENS THE GROUP'S POSITION AS ENABLER OF THE TRANSITION TO RENEWABLE SOURCES

Milan, 07 September 2021 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, in consortium with Asso.subsea, a specialized submarine installation contractor, has signed a contract worth approximately €30 million with RTE, Réseau de Transport d'Électricité, for the development of an export submarine power cable system for the Gruissan floating offshore wind farm located in Southern France.

Prysmian Group will be responsible for the design, supply, termination, testing, and commissioning of one 66 kV three-core export submarine cable with EPR insulation for a total of 25 km and attached another 66kV submarine dynamic cables with EPR insulation for about 1 km connecting the shore to a floating sub-station. The Group will also provide additional 3 km of onshore 66 kV cables with XLPE insulation.

All submarine cables will be produced at Prysmian Group's centre of excellence in Nordenham (Germany), while the land cables will be manufactured at the Gron plant (France). The notice to proceed is planned by the end of November. Commissioning is scheduled for July 2023.

Asso.subsea, a technology-driven company specialised in providing offshore solutions worldwide, will undertake the installation services of the Project. Asso.subsea will designed and perform all marine works required for the project, such as cable loading, route preparatory works, cable installation and protection and HDD works at landfall.

Following the Kincardine and Provence Grand Large projects, Prysmian further consolidates its position in the floating offshore wind farm market, deploying its knowledge, experience, and capability to cope in this high-profile engineering pilot market.

This contract confirms the trust and confidence that RTE places in Prysmian, having already awarded the Group other projects such as those for the Fécamp, Courseulles-sur-Mer, St. Nazaire and Noirmoutier offshore wind farms.

