Prysmian S p A : Filing of a slate for the appointment of the Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

FILING OF A SLATE FOR THE APPOINTMENT

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Milan, 2 April 2021. With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Prysmian S.p.A. (the "Company") convened, in single call, on 28 April 2021, in addition to the slate of candidates for the appointment of new Directors filed by the outgoing Board of Directors on March 19th, 2021, a slate of candidates consisting of the following names was filed by communication sent to the e-mail address of the Company corporate- pryspa@pec.prysmian.com:

Paolo Amato, Mimi Kung.

The above slate, which for the purposes of the Shareholders' vote will be identified as "Slate no. 2", was filed on behalf of the shareholders listed below, holders of no. 7,901,874 ordinary shares equal to 2.94687% of the share capital of the Company, to date certified by bank certifications received by the Company for

7,120,347 shares (equal to 2.6554% of the share capital):

Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A. manager of funds: Amundi Esg Selection Top, Amundi Esg Selection Plus, Amundi Esg Selection Classic, Amundi Obiettivo Risparmio 2022, Amundi Bilanciato Euro, Amundi Obiettivo Crescita 2022, Amundi Obiettivo Risparmio 2022 Due, Amundi Obiettivo Crescita 2022 Due, Amundi Obiettivo Risparmio 2022 Tre, Amundi Obiettivo Risparmio 2022 Quattro, Core Pension Garantito Esg, Core Pension Azionario Plus 90% Esg, Core Pension Azionario 75% Esg, Core Pension Bilanciato 50% Esg, Seconda Pensione Garantita Esg, Seconda Pensione Prudente Esg, Seconda Pensione Espansione Esg, Seconda Pensione Bilanciata Esg, Seconda Pensione Sviluppo Esg, Amundi Risparmio Italia, Amundi Target Controllo, Amundi Obblig Piu A Distribuzione; ANIMA SGR S.p.A. manager of fund Anima Italia; APG Asset Management N.V. manager of funds: Stichting Depositary APG Developed Markets Equity Pool - GEF FUNDS STRAT FSS INDUSTRIALS and GEF FUND STRATEGY-CORE EUROPE; Arca Fondi SGR S.p.A. manager of funds: Fondo Pensione Arca Previdenza Alta Crescita Sostenibile, Fondo Pensione Arca Previdenza Crescita Sostenibile, Fondo Pensione Arca Previdenza Rendita Sostenibile, Fondo Arca Azioni Italia, Fondo Arca Azioni Europa, Fondo Arca BB; Bancoposta Fondi S.p.A. SGR manager of funds: Bancoposta Azionario Euro, Bancoposta Global Equity LTE, Poste Investo Sostenibile, Bancoposta Rinascimento, Bancoposta Global Equity Hedged LTE; Etica SGR S.p.A. manager of funds: Fondo Etica Rendita Bilanciata, Fondo Etica Obbligazionario Misto, Fondo Etica Bilanciato, Fondo Etica Azionario; Eurizon Capital S.A. manager of fund Eurizon Fund sectors: Italian Equity Opportunities, Equity Europe LTE, Equity Italy Smart Volatility, Equity Europe ESG LTE, Equity World LTE; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A manager of funds: Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Azioni Italia, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40, Eurizon Pir Italia Azioni; Fideuram Asset Management Ireland manager of fund Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management SGR S.p.A. manager of funds: Fideuram Italia, Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Generali Investments Luxembourg S.A. manager of funds: GSmart Pir Evoluzione Italia, GSmart Pir Valore Italia and di Generali Investments Sicav; Generali Investments Partners S.p.A. SGR manager of fund GIP Alleanza Obbl; Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A. in capacity of Management Company di Kairos International Sicav - sectors Italia, Patriot, Italia Pir; Legal & General Investment Management manager of fund Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. manager of funds: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia, Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia; NN Investment Partners manager of funds: NN (B) Fund Patrimonial Future e Starfund Equity; Pramerica Sicav sectors Italian Equity, Euro Equity.

Within the terms established by law (April 7, 2021) the documentation relevant to the aforementioned slate of candidates will be publicly available at the company's registered office (Via Chiese no.6, 20126 Milan), on the corporate website at www.prysmiangroup.com(under Company/Governance/Shareholders Meeting), on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at www.borsaitaliana.itand in the authorised central storage mechanism used by the Company at www.emarketstorage.com.

Shareholders will be entitled to examine them and obtain a copy upon request. However, following the restrictive provisions issued by the competent Authorities, the access to the registered office of the Company may be allowed in ways and terms to be defined.

This press release is available on the company website at www.prysmiangroup.comand in the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information provided by Spafid Connect S.p.A. at www.emarketstorage.com