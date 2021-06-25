Prysmian S p A : Group's “Turkish crossing” contract signed with TEİAŞ, Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN GROUP'S "TURKISH CROSSING" CONTRACT SIGNED WITH TEİAŞ,

TURKISH ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION CORPORATION

Milan, 25 June 2021 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announces today - following the communication of the award on Friday 18 June - the signing of the contract with TEİAŞ for the supply of two high-voltage submarine power cable links, one between Europe and Asia, and the other across the Izmit Gulf in Asia. The signing ceremony took place this morning at the presence of Orhan Yıldırım, TEİAŞ General Manager, and Prysmian Group representatives Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects, Cinzia Farisè, Regional CEO MEAT, and Ulku Ozcan, Prysmian Turkey CEO.

"This is another important step for Prysmian Group and now we are ready to start working on the Turkish Crossing project. We are very proud of the partnership with TEİAŞ and we will do our best to further strengthen our business relation with them," stated Hakan Ozmen.

These two projects will complement the other interconnections developed by Prysmian for TEİAŞ in the past years (Dardanelles II and Dardanelles I), thus qualifying the Group as a leader in executing infrastructural projects aimed at contributing to the energy transition process in the Turkish area.

As announced, the completion of both contracts is expected by 2023.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €10 billion, about 28,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.