Prysmian S p A : Presentation (Full Year 2020 )

2020 Priorities
Protecting Value while Investing in the Future
/ Protecting employees also through widespread and continuous tests, distribution of sanitary material and PPE
/ + 17 mln€ investments in HSE
/ Continued strategic focus on Customer Centricity: On time delivery >94%
/ Cash flow protection Rigorous working capital management
Stricter Capex discipline
/ Effective cost control
Fixed & Variable Costs reduction
/ Relentless focus on serving the customers
/ Two 525kV HVDC Technologies (P Laser and XLPE)
/ High depth 3 core submarine cable installed at >900m with Crete-Peloponnese
/ Sirocco Extreme world's smallest diameter microduct optical cable using 180µm fiber
/ FlexRibbonTM cable with the highest density of fibers inside
/ Alesea smart virtual assistant for cable drums management
69%
48%
RECYCLED WASTE vs 63% in 2019
of revenues from LOW CARBON enabling products
84%
product families covered by carbon footprint measurement vs 70% in 2019
LABEL "ECO CABLE"
for green cables in response to new market trends
/ Pikkala cable plant to become GROUP'S FIRST NET-ZERO FACTORY / 450 €M investment by 2022 to support Sustainability, Energy Transition and Digitalization
/ FLU VACCINATIONS for employees and families
/ Confirmed with IMPROVING SCORES in Dow Jones Sustainability Index: second ranked in the Sector; Ecovadis platinum score
2020 Financial highlights
|
SALES
|
ADJ. EBITDA
|
SALES
|
ORGANIC GROWTH*
|
ADJ. EBITDA
|
ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN
|
FCF
|
NET DEBT
|
10.02 €B
|
-8.3%
|
840 €M
|
8.4%
|
487 €M
|
1,986 €M
FREE CASH FLOW
SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT
-4.8% in Q4, showing sequential improvement
-14.1%Telecom (-3.8% in Q4)
-7.5% E&I with a sequential improvement in H2 (-4.0% in Q4)
Positive trends in Renewables and Onshore Wind (USA)
RESILIENT MARGINS
supported by strong and timely actions on fixed and variable costs and by business mix improvement
Negative Forex impact (-32 €M)
RECORD FREE CASH FLOW
Sound deleverage
487 €M of FCF excluding Antitrust Cash-Out (112 €M)
Significantly higher than guidance
* Organic growth ex Projects
