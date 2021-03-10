Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/10 01:54:20 pm
26.23 EUR   -4.27%
01:24pPRYSMIAN S P A  : Presentation (Full Year 2020 )
PU
10:53aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Campbell Soup, Adidas, Pfizer.
10:35aPRYSMIAN S P A  : Press release results at 31 December 2020
PU
Prysmian S p A : Presentation (Full Year 2020 )

03/10/2021 | 01:24pm EST
2020 Priorities

Protecting Value while Investing in the Future

PEOPLE & CUSTOMERS FIRST

/ Protecting employees also through widespread and continuous tests, distribution of sanitary material and PPE

/ + 17 mln investments in HSE

/ Continued strategic focus on Customer Centricity: On time delivery >94%

/ Cash flow protection Rigorous working capital management

Stricter Capex discipline

/ Effective cost control

Fixed & Variable Costs reduction

/ Relentless focus on serving the customers

/ Two 525kV HVDC Technologies (P Laser and XLPE)

/ High depth 3 core submarine cable installed at >900m with Crete-Peloponnese

/ Sirocco Extreme world's smallest diameter microduct optical cable using 180µm fiber

/ FlexRibbonTM cable with the highest density of fibers inside

/ Alesea smart virtual assistant for cable drums management

69%

48%

RECYCLED WASTE vs 63% in 2019

of revenues from LOW CARBON enabling products

84%

product families covered by carbon footprint measurement vs 70% in 2019

LABEL "ECO CABLE"

for green cables in response to new market trends

/ Pikkala cable plant to become GROUP'S FIRST NET-ZERO FACTORY / 450 €M investment by 2022 to support Sustainability, Energy Transition and Digitalization

/ FLU VACCINATIONS for employees and families

/ Confirmed with IMPROVING SCORES in Dow Jones Sustainability Index: second ranked in the Sector; Ecovadis platinum score

2020 Financial highlights

SALES

ADJ. EBITDA

SALES

ORGANIC GROWTH*

ADJ. EBITDA

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN

FCF

NET DEBT

10.02 €B

-8.3%

840 €M

8.4%

487 €M

1,986 €M

FREE CASH FLOW

SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT

-4.8% in Q4, showing sequential improvement

-14.1%Telecom (-3.8% in Q4)

-7.5% E&I with a sequential improvement in H2 (-4.0% in Q4)

Positive trends in Renewables and Onshore Wind (USA)

RESILIENT MARGINS

supported by strong and timely actions on fixed and variable costs and by business mix improvement

Negative Forex impact (-32 €M)

RECORD FREE CASH FLOW

Sound deleverage

487 €M of FCF excluding Antitrust Cash-Out (112 €M)

Significantly higher than guidance

* Organic growth ex Projects

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Prysmian S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 18:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10 213 M 12 153 M 12 153 M
Net income 2020 224 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2020 2 061 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 7 213 M 8 577 M 8 583 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,94 €
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-5.78%8 574
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.24%5 308
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-11.01%4 591
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.49%4 203
NEXANS9.28%3 359
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.25.00%2 155
