Prysmian S p A : Presentation (Full Year 2020 )

2020 Priorities

Protecting Value while Investing in the Future

/ Protecting employees also through widespread and continuous tests, distribution of sanitary material and PPE

/ + 17 mln€ investments in HSE

/ Continued strategic focus on Customer Centricity: On time delivery >94%

/ Cash flow protection Rigorous working capital management

Stricter Capex discipline

/ Effective cost control

Fixed & Variable Costs reduction

/ Relentless focus on serving the customers

/ Two 525kV HVDC Technologies (P Laser and XLPE)

/ High depth 3 core submarine cable installed at >900m with Crete-Peloponnese

/ Sirocco Extreme world's smallest diameter microduct optical cable using 180µm fiber

/ FlexRibbonTM cable with the highest density of fibers inside

/ Alesea smart virtual assistant for cable drums management

69%

48%

RECYCLED WASTE vs 63% in 2019

of revenues from LOW CARBON enabling products

84%

product families covered by carbon footprint measurement vs 70% in 2019

LABEL "ECO CABLE"

for green cables in response to new market trends

/ Pikkala cable plant to become GROUP'S FIRST NET-ZERO FACTORY / 450 €M investment by 2022 to support Sustainability, Energy Transition and Digitalization

/ FLU VACCINATIONS for employees and families

/ Confirmed with IMPROVING SCORES in Dow Jones Sustainability Index: second ranked in the Sector; Ecovadis platinum score