Prysmian S p A : receives the extension of the Suedostlink project in Germany worth approx. 700 mln by tennet

PRESS RELEASE

PRYSMIAN RECEIVES THE EXTENSION OF THE SUEDOSTLINK PROJECT IN GERMANY

WORTH APPROX. €700 MLN BY TENNET

546 KM OF HVDC CABLES FOR CLEANER POWER TRANSMISSION GRIDS

EVP H. OZMEN: "WE CONFIRM OUR PROMINENT ROLE IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF GRIDS

INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION"

Milan, June 24th 2022. Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, further strengthens its prominent role in the development of power transmission infrastructure in Europe. German grid operator TenneT TSO GmbH confirmed its trust in Prysmian by giving the second 2 GW system as an extension of SuedOstLink worth approximately €700 MLN contract for the development of 546 kms of 525kV HVDC underground cable systems. This reaffirms Prysmian`s role in the German HVDC Projects, SuedOstLink, SuedLink and A-Nord, which were already secured by Prysmian for an amount of over €1.5 BLN and that are currently under execution.

Prysmian will supply and install a land system to transport renewable energy from wind farms in northern and eastern Germany to high-consumption cities and factory areas in Germany's south that is essential for Germany's energy transition. SuedOstLink consists of two projects - V5 and V5a. Both projects, each with 2GW, will together supply the south of Germany/Bavaria with 4 GW power.

"Following the award of the major portion of the German projects already secured, this extension represents a further development of our longstanding trust and relationship with TenneT, and will set a new benchmark for both the product itself and for EPC know-how in underground cabling," said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

The first 20 kms of the around 550 kms of cables for the approx. 270 km route of SuedOstLink (V5) were completed and delivered at the beginning of 2022.

The HVDC P-Laser cable used for the project has been developed by Prysmian Group and will be produced in Gron, France, where investment in a new second production line is underway. Network components will be produced in Livorno, Italy, while the fiber optical cable will be made in Slatina, Romania. The P-Laser cable solution offers a power transmission capacity of over 2 GW on a single system, and is the first 100% recyclable, environmentally friendly, high-performance insulation technology based on HPTE (High Performance Thermoplastic Elastomer), which cuts CO2 emissions in production by 30%.

Delivery of the cables for V5a is scheduled from 2025 onwards Project V5a will go into operation in 2030. This V5a extension runs parallel to the SuedOstLink corridor V5.

In Germany, Prysmian is already the leading cable supplier of energy utility companies, with approximately 1,900 employees, 6 manufacturing plants in Nordenham, Schwerin, Berlin, Neustadt bei Coburg, Nuremberg, and Wuppertal, and 4 R&D centers. In addition, to support the HVDC German Project execution, Prysmian has opened 3 new regional offices in Bayreuth, Würzburg and Wuppertal, and set up a multicultural project development and management team of over 200 employees.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €12 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Media Relations Investor Relations Lorenzo Caruso Cristina Bifulco Vice President Communications & Public Affairs Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Investor Relations Director Ph. 0039 02 6449.1 Ph. 0039 02 6449.1 lorenzo.caruso@prysmiangroup.com mariacristina.bifulco@prysmiangroup.com

This press release is available on the company website at www.prysmiangroup.comand in the mechanism for the central storage of regulated information provided by Spafid Connect S.p.A. at www.emarketstorage.com