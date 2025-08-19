Prysmian S.p.A. specializes in the design, manufacturing, marketing and installation of wires and cable systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - electrical wires and cable systems (92.3%): cables for distributing low, medium, and high voltages, special cables for industrial equipment, signaling cables, battery cables, underground and submarine high-voltage power cables, submarine telecommunication cables, and offshore specialty cables; - telecom wires and cable systems (7.7%): copper and fiber-optic cables, communication cables with metal conductors, components and cable systems for long-distance networks, etc. At the end of 2024, the group had 107 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (49.2%), North America (35.9%), Latin America (8.7%) and Asia/Pacific (6.2%).