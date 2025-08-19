UBS maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Prysmian shares, while raising its target price for them from €72 to €85, a new TP that represents 14% upside potential for the Italian cable manufacturer's shares.
Prysmian's strong Q2 results and improved guidance support have led us to increase our TP, given the fastest growth in electrification relative to its peers, the broker said.
Prysmian: UBS raises target price
Published on 08/19/2025 at 09:15 am EDT
