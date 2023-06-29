(Alliance News) - Prysmian Group Spa announced Thursday that it has reached an important milestone with Eastern Green Link 2 Limited, a joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission plc, owners of the electric transmission systems in the UK.

Following Prysmian's selection in May as the exclusive preferred bidder, the commitment includes the payment of EUR180 million to ensure the continued availability of Prysmian Group's capacity to build the Eastern Green Link 2 cable connection during the remaining negotiation period aimed at finalizing the contract in a timely manner.

Eastern Green Link 2 is a high-voltage direct current submarine and terrestrial cable connection using approximately 1,000 km of cable over a 500 km route and will connect the Peterhead converter stations in northeast Scotland to Drax in northern England. With a power transmission capacity of 2 GW this connection is expected to be one of the first cable systems in the UK to use 525 kV technology with extruded XLPE insulation.

"This approach demonstrates our commitment to make all of our resources and global experience available to our customers, supporting the development of cable connections critical to the energy transition," said Hakan Ozmen, executive vice president of Prysmian Group's Projects business unit.

