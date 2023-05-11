Advanced search
    PRY   IT0004176001

PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

(PRY)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  08:49:21 2023-05-11 am EDT
36.42 EUR   -0.30%
08:30aPrysmian beats estimate on Q1 core earnings, confirms FY guidance
RE
05/08Prysmian awarded an above EUR800 million project by INELFE for a new power interconnection between France and Spain
AQ
05/08European indices up timidly in mid-session
AN
Prysmian beats estimate on Q1 core earnings, confirms FY guidance

05/11/2023 | 08:30am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian said on Thursday its core earnings jumped 48% in the first quarter, beating estimates, as the world's largest cablemaker continued to profit from global trends in energy transition and electrification.

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 427 million euros ($470 million) in the January-March period, topping a company-provided analyst consensus of 358 million euros.

Milan-listed shares in Prysmian, which also confirmed its adjusted EBITDA and cash generation forecasts for the full year, pared gains after results were published and were up 0.2% by 1215 GMT.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 938 M 17 495 M 17 495 M
Net income 2023 581 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2023 1 160 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 9 627 M 10 567 M 10 567 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 30 021
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prysmian S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRYSMIAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,53 €
Average target price 41,57 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valerio Battista Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pier Francesco Facchini CFO, Executive Director & Head-IT
Claudio de Conto Chairman
Marcelo de Araujo Andrade Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Srinivas Siripurapu Chief Innovation, Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.5.40%10 567
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-27.36%4 888
NEXANS-6.93%3 750
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION22.24%3 087
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.27.64%2 727
RIYADH CABLES GROUP COMPANY60.00%2 320
