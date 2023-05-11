Prysmian beats estimate on Q1 core earnings, confirms FY guidance

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 427 million euros ($470 million) in the January-March period, topping a company-provided analyst consensus of 358 million euros.

Milan-listed shares in Prysmian, which also confirmed its adjusted EBITDA and cash generation forecasts for the full year, pared gains after results were published and were up 0.2% by 1215 GMT.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)